Fwd: Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season, registering three shots on goal. The 6'2", 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on Dec. 31, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. In three career NHL games with the Capitals, Johansen has recorded one assist.
The Vancouver, British Columbia native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 12 games with Hershey this season. Johansen recorded 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games with Hershey during the 2021-22 season, establishing AHL career highs in goals, points and plus/minus (20). Johansen finished the season ranked first among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus and second in goals, assists and points. In 207 career AHL career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 75 points (18g, 57a). The Capitals selected Johansen with their first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2022
- Fwd: Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Merry Midweek Hockey - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sean Josling Recalled from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Sign Tag Bertuzzi to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Detroit Trades Givani Smith, Receives Danny O'Regan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Florida Acquires Givani Smith from Detroit - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Defenseman Michael Del Zotto - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Sign Forward Justin Richards to One-Year NHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Fucale and Shepard Return to Bears, Wall Loaned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Goaltender Trent Miner Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Goaltender Schmid Assigned to Comets - Utica Comets
- Laurent Brossoit Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson's Laurent Brossoit Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Recall Phillips, Soderblom Sent to Rockford, Additional Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Foudy, Hudon Return to Eagles, Kaut Recalled by Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Holiday Hockey with the Roadrunners Thursday and Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.