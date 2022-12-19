Fwd: Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season, registering three shots on goal. The 6'2", 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on Dec. 31, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. In three career NHL games with the Capitals, Johansen has recorded one assist.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 12 games with Hershey this season. Johansen recorded 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games with Hershey during the 2021-22 season, establishing AHL career highs in goals, points and plus/minus (20). Johansen finished the season ranked first among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus and second in goals, assists and points. In 207 career AHL career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 75 points (18g, 57a). The Capitals selected Johansen with their first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

