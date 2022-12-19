Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Recall Phillips, Soderblom Sent to Rockford, Additional Moves

December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced defenseman Isaak Phillips has been recalled to Chicago and goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been sent to Rockford.

Phillips paces Rockford defensemen in goals (3), assists (14) and points (17) in 25 games this year.

Soderblom has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks this season. He holds a 2-10 record with 3.46 goals against average and a 0.894 save percentage.

Additionally, forward Kale Howarth and defenseman Cliff Watson have been recalled to the

IceHogs from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been sent from Rockford to Indy.

The IceHogs travel to Cedar Park, Texas to take on the Texas Stars Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs travel to Cedar Park, Texas to take on the Texas Stars Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

