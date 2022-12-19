Goaltender Schmid Assigned to Comets
December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. -The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender, Akira Schmid, to the Utica Comets.
Schmid, 22, skated in four games this season with the Comets with a record of 2-1-1 while keeping a .918 save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average. This season, he picked up his first NHL victory with the Devils while playing a total of eight games with a record of 5-3 including a .932 save percentage and a 1.96 goals against average. The Bern, Switzerland native will join the team during their road trip to Cleveland to battle their divisional opponent, the Monsters.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night against the Cleveland Monsters on the road before a rematch on Thursday night followed by a game against their in-state rival, the Rochester Americans on Wednesday the 28th after the Christmas Break. The team returns home on Friday and Saturday inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Belleville Senators respectively. Tickets are on sale now.
