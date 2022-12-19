Detroit Trades Givani Smith, Receives Danny O'Regan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday traded forward Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. The Red Wings subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Danny O'Regan (oh-REE-guhn), whom they assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith skated in 148 career games with the Griffins and totaled 52 points (26-26-52) and 262 penalty minutes. In the current 2022-23 AHL campaign, the Toronto, Ontario, native has two goals, three assists and 45 penalty minutes in 19 outings. Smith has also tallied 14 points (7-7--14) in 85 NHL contests with the Red Wings from 2019-23, suiting up for two games this season. The fifth-year pro was drafted by Detroit with the 46th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft after compiling 135 points (73-62-135) and 411 penalty minutes in 236 games in the Ontario Hockey League.

O'Regan is a native of Berlin, Germany, has appeared in 361 AHL games throughout parts of seven seasons, registering 273 points (99-174-273) and 124 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old was named the AHL Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 when he amassed 58 points (23-35-58) in 63 games with the San Jose Barracuda. The 5-foot-10-inch forward was selected with the 138th overall pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. O'Regan has appeared in 30 NHL contests and has one goal and five assists. Prior to turning pro, O'Regan suited up for four seasons at Boston University, serving as an alternate captain in his senior year. In the 2015-16 season, O'Regan was named to the Second All-American Team when he totaled 44 points (17-27-44) in 39 games. He captured a gold medal with Team USA at the U18 World Junior Championship in 2011-12 and contributed with one goal and three assists in six games.

