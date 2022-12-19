Checkers Sign Tag Bertuzzi to PTO
December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers added to their depth ahead of their final two games before the holiday break, signing Tag Bertuzzi to a PTO.
Bertuzzi, 21, has amassed 19 points (8g, 11a) in 25 games for Norfolk in the ECHL - currently leading the Admirals in goals and points.
The undrafted forward attended Charlotte's training camp in October before beginning his rookie campaign in Norfolk. Prior to turning pro, Bertuzzi spent four seasons in the OHL - posting 112 points (53g, 59a) in 191 games for Guelph, Hamilton and Flint.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2022
- Sean Josling Recalled from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Sign Tag Bertuzzi to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Detroit Trades Givani Smith, Receives Danny O'Regan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Florida Acquires Givani Smith from Detroit - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Defenseman Michael Del Zotto - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Sign Forward Justin Richards to One-Year NHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Fucale and Shepard Return to Bears, Wall Loaned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Join Us for Winter Wonderland - Texas Stars
- Goaltender Trent Miner Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Goaltender Schmid Assigned to Comets - Utica Comets
- Laurent Brossoit Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson's Laurent Brossoit Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hogs on the Move: Blackhawks Recall Phillips, Soderblom Sent to Rockford, Additional Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Foudy, Hudon Return to Eagles, Kaut Recalled by Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Holiday Hockey with the Roadrunners Thursday and Friday - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.