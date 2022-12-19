Checkers Sign Tag Bertuzzi to PTO

The Checkers added to their depth ahead of their final two games before the holiday break, signing Tag Bertuzzi to a PTO.

Bertuzzi, 21, has amassed 19 points (8g, 11a) in 25 games for Norfolk in the ECHL - currently leading the Admirals in goals and points.

The undrafted forward attended Charlotte's training camp in October before beginning his rookie campaign in Norfolk. Prior to turning pro, Bertuzzi spent four seasons in the OHL - posting 112 points (53g, 59a) in 191 games for Guelph, Hamilton and Flint.

