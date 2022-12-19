Join Us for Winter Wonderland

December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







The Texas Stars are back at home this week to take on the Rockford IceHogs before the holidays! The puck drops tomorrow, December 20th at 7 pm and Wednesday, December 21st at 7 pm!

Tuesday and Wednesday are H-E-B Nights. Bring any H-E-B branded non-perishable food item to receive $5 off your ticket!

Wednesday is Winter Wonderland! Join us before the game to hang out with Santa and his reindeer! Enjoy a train ride, a hot cocoa station and a s'mores station presented by Amy's Ice Creams.

Join us from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to continue the Winter Wonderland festivities with a Local Craft Brew Review! Sample and rate different craft beers brewed in the Austin area featuring Independence Brewing Co., Celis Brewery, Pinthouse, & more! Find all your favorites on the H-E-B Center concourse and in the Craft Beer Corner on game days. Please drink responsibly.

