Henderson's Laurent Brossoit Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoithas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending December 18, 2022.

Brossoit's record was spotless in his two starts last week, as he stopped all 64 shots he faced to earn his first two shutouts of the season.

On Wednesday evening, Brossoit made 31 saves to help Henderson to a 5-0 win over visiting San Jose. And on Saturday, he matched his season high with 33 stops as the Silver Knights blanked Abbotsford, 3-0.

Brossoit finished the week with a scoreless streak of 142 minutes, 26 seconds, and has allowed only four goals on 151 shots in his last five starts overall. He has won four straight decisions and now has a record of 5-6-0 in 12 appearances for Henderson, with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

The 10th-year pro from Port Alberni, B.C., was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft and has played 106 games in the NHL with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, going 42-41-8 with a 2.84 GAA, a .905 save percentage and three shutouts. Brossoit has a record of 74-61-14 with a 2.69 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 156 career AHL appearances, and was an AHL All-Star in 2016.

