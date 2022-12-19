Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Josh Dunne from the Monsters. In 24 appearances for Cleveland this season, Dunne supplied 5-6-11 with 31 penalty minutes.

A 6'4", 204 lb. left-shooting native of O'Fallon, MO, Dunne, 24, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on July 1, 2022. In six career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2020-21 season, Dunne registered four penalty minutes and added 19-13-32 with 84 penalty minutes in 68 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22.

Prior to his professional career, Dunne notched 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 78 career NCAA appearances for Clarkson University spanning three seasons from 2018-21. Dunne served as Clarkson's captain in 2020-21, was named to the 2019-20 ECAC Third All-Star Team, and helped the Golden Knights claim the 2018-19 ECAC Tournament Championship. In 140 career USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Dunne logged 34-40-74 with 91 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

