Goaltender Trent Miner Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Eagles, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner is 3-7-0 this season with the Grizzlies and has posted a 3.39 goals-against average, .898 save-percentage and one shutout.

A seventh-round selection of Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with the Eagles, going 4-6-1 in that span and producing a 2.75 GAA, .901 save-percentage and one shutout. The 21-year-old led the ECHL during the 2021-22 campaign with seven shutouts.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, December 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

