Florida Acquires Givani Smith from Detroit
December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers made a trade on Monday, acquiring forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings organization in exchange for Checkers defenseman Michael Del Zotto.
Smith, a 24-year-old veteran of 85 NHL games, will report to Charlotte.
Detroit's second-round draft choice (46th overall) in 2016, Smith has split his five professional seasons between the Red Wings and their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids. He has played the majority of this season with the Griffins, posting five points (2g, 3a) and 45 penalty minutes in 19 games, while also appearing in two NHL games with Detroit.
Over the course of his career, Smith has 14 points (7g, 7a) and 138 penalty minutes in his 85 NHL contests, while posting 52 points (26g, 26a) and 262 penalty minutes in 148 total games with the Griffins.
Del Zotto, who signed a one-year contract with Florida prior to this season, posted 10 points (2g, 8a) in 25 games with the Checkers this season.
