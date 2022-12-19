Fucale and Shepard Return to Bears, Wall Loaned to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltenders Zach Fucale and Hunter Shepard have been re-assigned to Hershey. Additionally, the Bears announced that they have loaned goaltender Tyler Wall to South Carolina (ECHL). The announcements were made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan and Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Fucale, 27, has posted a record of 10-6-1 with one shutout, a 2.60 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 17 games with Hershey this season. He ranks tied for third in the AHL in wins.

In 128 career AHL games with St. John's, Laval, Chicago, Syracuse, and Hershey, Fucale holds a 58-55-10 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and seven shutouts. Fucale and Pheonix Copley were the recipients of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2020-21 season as the AHL's best goaltending duo.

Shepard, 27, holds a 6-0-2 record in eight games with Hershey this season, leading the AHL with a 1.83 goals-against average and ranking third in the league with a .932 save percentage.

He was named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for November, recording a perfect 6-0-0 record in six starts during the month, posting a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage for the Chocolate and White. He was the first Bears netminder to earn this honor since future NHL All-Star Braden Holtby was named the AHL Goalie of the Month 10 years ago in December 2012.

The native of Cohasset, Minn., is 14-3-2 in 20 games with Hershey over three pro seasons, with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and three shutouts. Shepard played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, winning national championships in 2018 and 2019.

Wall, 24, has appeared in nine games with South Carolina this season, posting a 6-3-0 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has also tallied two assists with the Rays.

The 6'3", 214-pound goaltender has appeared in 15 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, holding a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. He was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears are back on GIANT Center ice when they host the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night featuring Berks Dollar Dogs and $6 beers available at Boulevard, Hot Shots, and Hat Trick, and AAA Car Magnet Night, featuring a Bears Car Magnet for the first 5,000 fans in attendance. Purchase tickets for the game.

