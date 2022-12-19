Foudy, Hudon Return to Eagles, Kaut Recalled by Avalanche

December 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Jean-Luc Foudy and Charles Hudon have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, forward Martin Kaut has been recalled by the Avalanche.

Foudy has notched five goals and nine assists in 18 games with the Eagles this season and has also skated in nine NHL contests with the Avalanche. Selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Foudy is in his third professional season after joining the Eagles as an 18-year-old rookie during the 2020-21 campaign. The Scarborough, Ontario native generated nine goals and 17 assists during the 2021-22 season and went on to collect four goals and three assists in nine postseason contests during the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hudon has posted a team-leading eight goals and has added eight assists through 20 games with the Eagles this season. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hudon has produced 41 points (14g/27a) in 132 career NHL contests with Colorado and Montreal. A two-time AHL All-Star, Hudon has skated in 338 career AHL games with the Eagles, Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket, and Syracuse Crunch, collecting 270 points (140g/130a).

Kaut has posted four goals and one assist in six games with the Eagles this season. After reaching new career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) during the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old has now produced 46 goals and 50 assists in 169 career AHL contests. Selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kaut has appeared in 38 NHL games with Colorado, producing three goals and three assists.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, December 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.