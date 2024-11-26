Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Orlando Pride won its first National Women's Soccer League Championship; the Carolina League's Carolina Mudcats announced they will be known as the Wilson Warbirds once they move to Wilson, North Carolina; and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC won its first ever United Soccer League Championship. Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, USL Championship, USL League One, Canadian Premier League, Carolina League, Eastern League, Pro Volleyball Federation, Major League Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee Association, United Football League, Canadian Football League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and National Lacrosse League.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The No. 1 Orlando Pride defeated No. 2 Washington Spirit by a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday night at CPKC Stadium to win the 2024 NWSL Championship, the first in team history. The Pride finish the 2024 season as the NWSL Shield Winners and the 2024 NWSL Champions, the first time since 2019 a team completed the double, and become the first professional sports team from Orlando to win a major league trophy. The win caps off a storybook season for the Pride, who broke the league record for most points in a season (60), most wins in a season (18) and most clean sheets in a season (13). The Pride also finished the 2024 season unbeaten at home with a record of 10-0-3 during the regular season along with victories at Inter&Co Stadium in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The Pride were also riddled in End-Of-Year NWSL Award winners, including Seb Hines as NWSL Coach of the Year, Emily Sams as Defender of the Year and five Best XI winners including Sams, Marta, Barbra Banda, Anna Moorhouse and Kerry Abello. The Pride were backed by a goal from Barbra Banda, who scored her fourth goal of the NWSL Playoffs, and was named MVP of the playoffs.

Here are the highlights.

The Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit to claim the NWSL Championship. Brazilian soccer icon Marta, the all-time leading scorer in Women's World Cup history, joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about how she celebrated her first league title.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga has been voted the 2024 NWSL Most Valuable Player. Chawinga is the first player in Current franchise history to earn MVP, capping a historic 2024 season for the Malawi international. In her debut NWSL season, Chawinga rewrote the history books after posting the most impressive offensive season in league history. Chawinga became the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a single season, record a goal in eight consecutive regular season games and score a goal against every other NWSL team since the league expanded to 10+ teams. Chawinga won the 2024 NWSL Golden Boot, also becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the honor, as she posted the highest regular season goal total of any NWSL player.

The National Women's Soccer League announced that Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines has been named the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year. Hines oversaw a record-breaking season for the Pride, helping Orlando to a league-best record of 18-2-6 after scoring a club-record 46 goals while allowing just 20, tied for the lowest conceded goals in the league this year. The Wetherby, England, native became the all-time winningest coach in Pride history with a 31-30-12 record and led the Pride to the most points in a season (60), most wins in a season (18), longest win streak (8) and longest unbeaten streak (23 in a single season, 24 total), all NWSL records. After a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on October 6, Hines and the Pride secured the first-ever NWSL trophy for the club, the NWSL Shield.

USL Championship

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned the club's first USL Championship title with a 3-0 result over Rhode Island FC at Weidner Field. The match got started quickly as in just the second minute of action, forward #20 Yosuke Hanya found himself all alone with RHI goalkeeper #1 Jorge Ruiz Ojeda, but Hanya pushed it just passed the far post, as the visitors survived the early chance. Fast forward just twenty minutes later, and Juan Tejada flashed into the eighteen to receive the centering pass from Hanya off the far wing. As Tejada leaked past the Rhode Island defenders, he was able to touch it into the twine, giving the Switchbacks the 1-0 lead for the second consecutive match.

Here are the highlights.

The United Soccer League and the City of Garland announced that USL Dallas, North Texas's newest professional soccer team, will join the USL Championship for the 2027 season. The latest expansion team is set to bring high-level competition, community engagement, and exciting entertainment to Garland and the region. "We are thrilled to bring men's professional soccer to the City of Garland and welcome USL Dallas to the USL Championship," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "Dallas has an incredibly passionate soccer culture, and adding a men's professional club is a natural extension of the USL's vision to grow the sport at all levels. We're confident that the partnership with USL Dallas and the City of Garland will provide significant economic benefits and contribute to a stronger, more vibrant North Texas community."

United Soccer League announces new team in North Texas. The new team will be based in Garland and is expected to start play in 2027.

Phoenix Rising FC has appointed Pa-Modou Kah as its new head coach. Kah joins Phoenix Rising from Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach. "I'm here because Phoenix Rising has the ambition and the drive to maintain its status as one of the top clubs in the USL Championship, with a commitment to bringing home more hardware and developing players," said Pa-Modou Kah. "I want to thank Pablo, Bobby, and Brandon for this great opportunity and for trusting me to lead this team and project. I'm ready to lead this team, work with our players, and bring in the key pieces that match our style and intensity. I don't come here lightly-I know the fans, I see the commitment in this community, and I'm here to push, build, and make Phoenix a club that consistently performs at the highest level."

Major League Soccer

FC Dallas has named Eric Quill as the club's next head coach. The team announced today that Quill, a former player and a proven leader with a championship pedigree, returns to the organization where he previously led North Texas SC to historic success. "I'm extremely excited and truly honored to get the opportunity to lead FC Dallas into the 2025 season and beyond. This club has a rich history, values player development and prioritizes competitive excellence," Quill said. "I'd like to thank Clark Hunt, Dan Hunt, and André Zanotta for their belief in me. I can't wait to get started." Quill served as the head coach of North Texas SC from 2019-21. He guided the team to the inaugural USL League One Championship in 2019 and earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors.

USL League One

Maine's new pro soccer team unveils kit. The Portland Hearts of Pine will be styling when they hit the pitch in the spring.

Westchester Soccer Club: USL League One Home Kit Design Unveiled

Canadian Premier League

The 2024 CPL season is in the books. But what an amazing season it was! Relive some of the most electric moments

Northern Super League

Vancouver Rise FC announced on that Anja Heiner-Møller has been named the first head coach in club history. "We are thrilled to welcome Anja to lead our team," said Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver Rise FC sporting director. "Anja is an emerging coach in the world game who knows how to get the best out of her players, loves our city, and is passionate about the growth of our club, league, and sport." "I am overly excited to take on this role as head coach of Vancouver Rise FC," said Heiner-Møller. "This is not just any city, team, or club to me. Vancouver is the place where girls and women's soccer blew me away from the very first time I got to know it. The Northern Super League will give a platform for this fantastic game to grow and to be even bigger and better. This opportunity to coach Vancouver Rise FC means a lot to me, and I cannot wait to get started."

Major Arena Soccer League

The Texas Outlaws will be led by a new head coach this upcoming season, as Tatu, Nick Stavrou, and Sagu make way for Ed Puskarich and company to take over the roles and responsibilities as the coaching staff for the 2024-2025 season. In a statement, the Texas Outlaws former Head Coach, and soccer icon, wished the best for the future of the team. "It was an honor to build such a strong program with these talented coaches," said Tatu. "We are extremely proud of our successful playoff runs the past two seasons, and it has been a privilege to work with such talented players, a dedicated front office, and with Colin Moore and Brad Namdar, who have done a fantastic job for the organization."

BASEBALL

Carolina League

Wilson's new Class A affiliated Minor League Baseball Team, the Wilson Warbirds, roared to life as vintage 1940s military aircraft ushered in a grand celebration and a new era of professional baseball for the city of Wilson and the surrounding region. In Classic Americana fashion, the Wilson Warbirds name, logos and uniforms were all unveiled this afternoon at a community ceremony at the Wilson Industrial Air Center, which began with a low pass and fly-in of classic military planes. The Wilson Warbirds will begin play in 2026 as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Warbirds - a reference to vintage military aircraft that continue flying long after their service days - serve as a patriotic tribute to American history and military might. The Warbirds name carries a special connection to the city of Wilson and Wilson County, starting with native son Vollis Simpson, a WWII pilot-turned-artist. Simpson designed the iconic Whirligig sculptures - several stories tall and powered by the wind - which tower in a park behind what will become left field in the new Wilson downtown stadium.

Carolina Mudcats become Wilson Warbirds in renaming

Eastern League

The Baysox announced today the team's official renaming to the Chesapeake Baysox during a special event at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis. The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region. The Baysox will continue to play at their home, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland. "The Chesapeake Baysox, proudly based in Bowie, Maryland, are dedicated to offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and outstanding customer service in a welcoming atmosphere for all," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Sports and owner of the Chesapeake Baysox. "Our stadium is more than a venue-it's a gathering place where the community comes together to experience the excitement of the game, rally behind our players, and celebrate together. We are here for everyone who calls the Chesapeake region home, as well as those who come to experience the beauty and spirit of our area."

Now introducing the Chesapeake Baysox! Our updated team name marks a new chapter in Baysox baseball, embracing the broad and diverse community of fans who cheer us on. Rest assured, we're staying rooted at our home field, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The second Pro Volleyball Federation draft led off with excitement, as Atlanta secured the No. 1 overall selection via a trade with the Indy Ignite, just after the draft began. The Vibe used their newly secured top pick to select Merritt Beason, an opposite from the University of Nebraska. Beason, one of the most dominant players in Division I, joins the nation's leading professional volleyball league - one that saw record-breaking attendance and national broadcast coverage in its inaugural season. A senior, she has played 217 sets as a Husker, averaging 3.38 kills while helping NU to a 66-3 record during her career in Lincoln. Benson earned an All-Big Ten First Team nod a year ago after posting 455 kills, ninth most in a season for NU.

The first round continued with a second straight All-American selected, as Indy Ignite chose Anna DeBeer from Louisville. The standout performer has recorded nearly 1,400 kills in her career and has led the Cards to a 25-3 record and top five national ranking. Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis went to Orlando with the next choice, becoming the highest selection in Big East history.

Nebraska OH Merritt Beason drafted 1st overall by Atlanta Vibe in PVF 2024 draft

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced a multi-year extension with CBS Sports, signifying a pivotal moment for women's sports. In 2025, CBS Sports Network will air up to 20 matches, featuring the PVF Championship's two semifinal matches and its final. Additionally, one PVF match will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, marking the first time a professional volleyball match will be broadcast on national over-the-air television. "As the only current professional volleyball league to be on national broadcast television, PVF is solidifying its place as the leading force in growing visibility for volleyball nationally, making it accessible to millions of new fans and opening doors for future sponsorships and partnerships," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "This expanded deal is yet another way our league is increasing visibility for the sport. In just our second season, we've expanded televised matches, added new teams, and increased the number of games played. It's thrilling to see PVF driving the national growth of volleyball and bringing the sport to a wider audience than ever before."

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce its complete schedule of matches for the 2025 season. All 11 teams will play a 16-match regular season of eight home matches and eight away matches. Teams in the Western Conference will play eight in-conference games and eight cross-conference games, while Eastern Conference teams will play up to 10 conference games, with the remainder against cross-conference squads. "Major League Rugby is celebrating its eighth season of competition, and it comes off the heels of a historic 2024 campaign marked by growth, success and unparalleled talent," said Nic Benson, Commissioner of MLR. "We are excited to continue the two-table format this season, which will heighten the existing rivalries between some of each conference's foes. With the extension of many of last year's stars and the inclusion of young talent from the 2024 MLR Draft, this season is poised to write a new page in our league's enduring history and continue our positive trend of growing the game of rugby in America."

The Top 5 Most Unforgettable Rugby Tries of Major League Rugby. We've carefully selected and ranked the most thrilling and legendary tries from the 2024 Season. These are the moments that fans will discuss for years to come. Don't miss out on these legendary rugby tries!

Top 5 BEST Kicks of the 2024 Major League Rugby Season

Ultimate Frisbeee Association

Jack Of All Trades! The BEST plays from New York Empire Jack Williams 2024 season!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced it has officially launched its first expansion process. The UFL is accepting proposals from prospective markets looking to bring spring football to their communities and be a part of the growth of the sport. "As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we're excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team."

UFL Announces Expansion Process

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions announced they have parted ways with co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell. As part of football operations re-structuring, the club named Neil McEvoy as vice-president of football operations and Ryan Rigmaiden as general manager. "We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival. He's a great coach and a great friend," said president Duane Vienneau. "We're proud to have Neil and Ryan in their new roles with the preparation for 2025 already underway. Our goal remains the same: to be in Grey Cup contention every year."

The architect of Edmonton's 2015 Grey Cup championship team is returning home. Ed Hervey is the new Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Edmonton Elks. Hervey and Elks President and CEO Chris Morris will address the media Wednesday morning at Commonwealth Stadium. A 15-year veteran of CFL front offices, Hervey rejoins the EE after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including last season as general manager. It was his third stint as a CFL GM, after four seasons in Edmonton (2013-2016) and two seasons with the BC Lions (2018-2019).

Experience the highlights of the 111th Grey Cup as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Toronto Argonauts. A thrilling clash captured in stunning detail.

Arena Football One

The Wilkes-Barre Arena Football Team has made an exciting hire for their debut season in 2025. Shawn Liotta has been hired as the first head coach in team history and brings a wealth of experience to Diamond City. Coach Liotta has a long history of success in the fifty-yard game and at the high school level as well. He has worked for numerous schools in Pennsylvania and, most recently, at Burrell High School for the past several years. Additionally, he was instrumental as the Director of Coaching for Fan Controlled Football. Liotta's coaching experiences span NCAA, indoor football, high school, and beyond. His work as an offensive innovator also led to him writing a best-selling book on his up-tempo, no-huddle offense, "No Huddle No Mercy."

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring back championship-level Arena Football back to Wilkes-Barre. I am excited about the vision owner Matt Rowland has for this franchise and the direction of Arena Football One," said Shawn Liotta. "We will bring a high-flying explosive offense that will light up the scoreboard each week, and we will be committed to making a positive impact in the community."

After careful consideration and deliberation, the Stockton Crusaders and Monterrey Kings have informed Arena Football One of their intention to delay their entry until the 2026 season. "We accept Stockton and Monterrey's decision to delay their entry into AF1 to next season," said CEO Jerry Kurz. "Stockton's leadership is strong, and their market is primed to embrace Arena Football. Monterrey is also led by a strong team, and as a market, their passion for football is unparalleled. We look forward to seeing both teams on the field in 2026." "Starting any new franchise takes a certain level of time, and we feel it best to move our launch to the 2026 season," said Stockton CEO Scott McKibben. "It will give us the time we need to set up all operations and to fully connect with our fan base. We are extremely excited, and we know our fans are as well. We will stay fully connected with the fan base as we build up to our kick-off. Go Crusaders!" Monterrey Kings President Fernando Von Rossum said, "In order to meet the high expectations and quality standards that we set for ourselves as an organization, we have decided to delay our entry until 2026. This will enable us time to deliver the quality on-field product and organization that fans in Monterrey deserve. We remain committed to AF1 and look forward to kicking off in 2026."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Indiana Mad Ants earned their first home win of the 2024-2025 season beating the Iowa Wolves 112-103 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The victory marked a milestone for Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins, who recorded his 100th win since taking the helm in 2020. Hankins is just the second Mad Ants head coach to reach the century mark in wins, trailing just Steve Gansey (123 wins) in the history books for the all-time franchise record. Six players scored in double figures for the Mad Ants, led by 24 points by De'Vion Harmon and 22 from Jahlil Okafor. Purdue alum Dakota Mathias recorded the lone double-double for Indiana, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds.

G League's Top 10 Plays of the Week

Women's National Basketball Association

The Los Angeles Sparks have named Lynne Roberts head coach, the organization. The Redding, California native brings 27 seasons of collegiate women's basketball coaching experience, including the past 18 as a Division I head coach. Roberts most recently helmed the University of Utah's team for nine-plus seasons, where she led the Utes to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and was named 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year. "Lynne is an outstanding coach and leader," Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. "We are thrilled to bring her decades of winning coaching experience to our organization. Through our comprehensive international search, Lynne's modern view of basketball, her communication skills, and ability to build relationships made her the right choice for the role."

Rahshaun Haylok joins head coach Lynne Roberts to chat about what to expect as the new head coach of the LA Sparks.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Chad Posthumus, captain of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, died Wednesday, less than two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm. Basketball Manitoba's Adam Wedlake has known Posthumus since he was a child and spoke with CBC host Marcy Markusa about how he's remembering him.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Ivan Miroshnichenko has overcome cancer, played alongside Alexander Ovechkin on the Washington Capitals and won a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears, and he's not done yet. FloHockey catches up with the promising prospect just ahead of his highly-anticipated season debut with the Caps in this original feature profile.

Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes scored an incredible between-the-legs goal in overtime to lift the Stars to a win over the Rockford IceHogs.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - November 11-17, 2024

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the launch of NLL+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service. Through NLL+, lacrosse fans globally* will have access to all 126 live regular season games and every playoff matchup. Canadian fans will also have the opportunity to view every regular season matchup, excluding those broadcast on TSN's linear network. Subscribers to NLL+ in the United States will have access to highlights, full game replays, and additional League content for free on the platform. "Our mission is steadfast in growing the consumption of our League and introducing box lacrosse to an expansive global audience. With the launch of NLL+, we're taking a major step toward achieving that goal." said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "Lacrosse is experiencing rapid growth internationally and we can now ensure that existing and new fans around the world will have even more access to our games, bringing them closer to their favorite NLL teams and players."

Nathan Grenon shares his excitement ahead of the Ottawa Black Bears Inaugural Game on Opening Night!

