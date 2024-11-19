Los Angeles Sparks Name Lynne Roberts Head Coach

November 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have named Lynne Roberts head coach, the organization announced Tuesday. The Redding, California native brings 27 seasons of collegiate women's basketball coaching experience, including the past 18 as a Division I head coach. Roberts most recently helmed the University of Utah's team for nine-plus seasons, where she led the Utes to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and was named 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

"Lynne is an outstanding coach and leader," Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. "We are thrilled to bring her decades of winning coaching experience to our organization. Through our comprehensive international search, Lynne's modern view of basketball, her communication skills, and ability to build relationships made her the right choice for the role."

"First and foremost, Lynne's leadership and integrity stand out. Her ability to partner with players while creating a winning culture will translate as we continue our path toward championship contention. Lynne has a dynamic and forward-thinking offensive mind, and her up-tempo style fits perfectly with the way we want to play," General Manager Raegan Pebley added. "We love how she maximized her talent at Utah in one of the nation's strongest conferences. We are honored to welcome Lynne and her family to Los Angeles."

The veteran coach was hired by Utah in 2015, going 18-15 in her first year after taking over a 9-21 team. Roberts led the Utes to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023 and won the Pac-12 regular season championship. Her teams spent 40 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25 and 14 straight weeks in the Top 10, ranking as high as No. 2 in the nation. Average home attendance in Roberts' tenure skyrocketed from 594 to 7,209. At Utah, Roberts coached 2024 No. 8 overall draft pick Alissa Pili and 2019 third-round selection Megan Huff.

"I am honored to be named the next head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks," Roberts said. "I want to thank our ownership group for this incredible opportunity. From conversations with Eric Holoman and Reagan Pebley, it is evident that we share a like-minded commitment toward creating a winning culture and team. The Sparks have a talented roster with tremendous upside, and we will compete tirelessly for WNBA championships. I believe Los Angeles should be the premier market in the WNBA, and I'm eager to partner with our players and front office to make this happen."

The past three seasons, Roberts' teams have displayed historic efficiency, ranking No. 1 in the nation in field goal attempts from beyond the three-point line and at the rim, second in overall offensive rating, and third in effective field goal percentage. Collectively, these squads rank fifth among all DI schools in three-pointers made across the last three campaigns. In 2023-24, Roberts' Utes shot 95% of their shots from beyond the arc, at the rim or in the paint. Her team attempted just 5% of their opportunities from the less efficient mid-range area, much more efficient than the 17% frequency that WNBA teams average.

As a standout guard at Enterprise High School in Redding, Roberts earned 1993 Northern Section Player of the Year honors. She then played at Seattle Pacific University, setting a school record with 82 made three-pointers in a season. Roberts began her coaching career as a student assistant at Seattle Pacific while earning her master's degree, serving as Falcons assistant coach from 1997-2002. She then took the reins as Division II Chico State's head coach, tallying an 86-31 record. The Wildcats made the DII NCAA Tournament all four seasons Roberts coached them, advancing to the Final Four in 2006.

From 2006-2015, Roberts helmed the Pacific Tigers, earning 2013 Big West Coach of the Year honors, claiming the 2012-13 regular season championship and qualifying for the WNIT each of her final four seasons.

Roberts has been mentored by the winningest head coach in college basketball history-and Cameron Brink's former coach-- Tara VanDerveer, who said in 2024 that Roberts' teams "play what I call beautiful basketball." Entering 2024-25, which she began as Utah's head coach, Roberts' collegiate head coaching record stood at 383-290.

Roberts will be formally introduced to media during a press conference (simultaneously in-person and virtual) on Thursday, November 21 at 1 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena, alongside General Manager Raegan Pebley. A media advisory containing pertinent details will be distributed shortly.

