Storm off the Court: Ezi Magbegor Is Developing Her Game in Europe

November 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Ezi Magbegor earned high marks during her fifth season with the Seattle Storm, eclipsing 70 blocks for the second straight season with a franchise-record 82. She has solidified herself as a Storm defensive powerhouse and a reliable teammate.

"She's really come out of her shell," teammate Jewell Loyd said. "She's the best person I know."

Magbegor averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in 37 games, ranking third in the WNBA in blocks, seventh in offensive rebounding, 10th in defensive rebounding, and 11th in overall rebounds. She became one of seven players in league history with two seasons with 70+ blocks and one of five to do it in consecutive seasons and was named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team for the third straight year.

During the WNBA offseason, she'll head to the Czech Republic to play for USK Praha.

"I'm excited to live in Europe again," Magbegor said. "I really enjoy Europe and the Czech Republic especially, Prague is a beautiful city... I have great teammates, and I love playing in the EuroLeague."

Before returning to Europe, she has some time to spend with her friends and family in Melbourne, Australia. And she'll be visited by Storm teammate, Nneka Ogwumike.

"I get a couple months at home and that's the longest I've been at home in years. I'm excited to be with family in Melbourne, it'll be the first time we've all been home in a long time," said Magbegor. "I played in Australia my first four or five years of my career, so I knew Europe was what I wanted to do for at least three or four years, it's just the next chapter."

That next chapter is underway, with Magbegor returning to Europe for her third season. The transition is nothing she's not used to, and she's ready for the challenge FIBA will present.

"The game is quite different... The pace in Europe can be a lot faster, it is a lot more physical. I feel like in FIBA basketball the refs let a lot of stuff go, so I think just adjusting to that. Finding your flow on a new team [is key], whatever team you're on. I'm ready to take whatever comes."

Playing in Europe means a bit more time to spend developing individual skills. For Magbegor, a lot of that will be getting back to the basics to tune up her shooting and back court defense.

"The main thing is consistency; I feel like that encompasses a lot of things," she said. "Working on shooting, the three-point [shooting] ... getting shots up in the gym and working on my one-on-one game. Getting better defensively too, I think just being able to be a great defender, shot blocking, on-ball defense, post one-on-one defense, being able to guard the perimeter as well."

Magbegor is also slated to appear in quite a few brand shoots in the coming months. Follow her Euroleague season via her Instagram.

