Ed Puskarich Named Head Coach of the Texas Outlaws

November 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







MESQUITE, TX - The Texas Outlaws will be led by a new head coach this upcoming season, as Tatu, Nick Stavrou, and Sagu make way for Ed Puskarich and company to take over the roles and responsibilities as the coaching staff for the 2024-2025 season.

In a statement, the Texas Outlaws former Head Coach, and soccer icon, wished the best for the future of the team.

"It was an honor to build such a strong program with these talented coaches," said Tatu.

"We are extremely proud of our successful playoff runs the past two seasons, and it has been a privilege to work with such talented players, a dedicated front office, and with Colin Moore and Brad Namdar, who have done a fantastic job for the organization."

"As we move on from this chapter, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to our fans and players for your unwavering support throughout our time together. It has been an honor to serve as your coaching staff, and to be part of this incredible community. Nick, Sagu, and I wish the team continued success and happiness in the future."

Puskarich, a respected figure in both indoor and outdoor soccer, has a rich history of accomplishments at various levels of the game. His deep understanding of the indoor game, coupled with a passion for fostering team cohesion, makes him an ideal leader for the Texas Outlaws.

"I am beyond excited to become the next Head Coach of the Texas Outlaws for the 2024-2025 season, and for the course ahead as we seek to discover new local talent in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area," said Puskarich.

Lane Smith, one of the Outlaws' newest owners, expressed his enthusiasm for having Puskarich on board, "Ed has vast experience & knowledge of our sport as a player, coach, and leader in the local soccer community."

"Eddie has the knowledge of the indoor game and will bring the Texas Outlaws to their next playoff run this season," said Phil Salvagio, another new member of the ownership team.

As the team gears up for the new season, fans can expect a renewed focus and an exciting style of play under Puskarich's guidance. The Texas Outlaws remain dedicated to bringing top-tier soccer and entertainment to their community and are confident this leadership change will elevate the team's performance on and off the field.

For more information about the Texas Outlaws, upcoming games, and ticket information, visit Www.TexasOutlaws.com.

