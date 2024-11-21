Stars Complete Trade to Acquire Stefan Mijatovic

November 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release









Tacoma Stars defender Stefan Mijatovic

(Tacoma Stars) Tacoma Stars defender Stefan Mijatovic(Tacoma Stars)

TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have completed a three-team trade with the Texas Outlaws and Empire Strykers which will return defender Stefan Mijatovic to the Pacific Northwest. Mijatovic finished the 2023-24 season with the Stars on loan from Empire.

The Texas Outlaws will trade Andy Reyes to the Stars for future cash considerations. The Stars will then trade the rights to Andy Reyes and cash considerations to the Empire Strykers for the contractual rights of Mijatovic.

Mijatovic appeared in the final seven games of the regular season for Tacoma in 2023-24 finishing with 12 points (6G-6A) with three of his goals coming as game-winners. He added another game-winning goal in three playoff games for Tacoma. Last season was a career-year as he finished with a combined 16 goals and 17 assists in 22 games between Tacoma and Empire.

For his career, the 6'4" Elmhurst, IL native has played in 75 games accumulating 36 goals and 28 assists to go with 79 blocks.

He teamed up with new Tacoma teammates Nick Perera, Mike Ramos, and Chris Toth for the U.S. vs Mexico Fanclb Cup in San Diego and chipped in with a goal on an assist from Perera in the U.S.'s 4-3 win at Frontwave Arena.

Perera, the Stars' General Manager was eager to bring Mijatovic back to Tacoma.

"Bringing Stefan back to the Stars was high on our priority list after the unbelievable impact he had last season for us. We saw first-hand what he brings to the team, on both ends of the field, and how much he cares about winning. He's a special player with an incredible ceiling in this game, and we are all looking forward to seeing him back with his Washington family," Perera said.

The Stars will open the 2024-25 campaign at home against the San Diego Sockers on Saturday, December 7 at 6:05 pm. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night and Toy Drive so tell everyone to come out and support this great cause! Tickets are on sale now at www.tacomastars.showare.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.