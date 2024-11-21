Heat Sign Defender Anthony Wright

November 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are excited to announce the signing of defender Anthony Wright for the 2024 season. Wright's international experience and skills will strengthen the Heat's roster as they prepare for a competitive year in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).

Born in Kansas City, Kansas, and raised in San Diego, California, Wright holds dual citizenship with the United States and the United Kingdom. His soccer journey began in Southern California with Nomads SC before moving to England to join the prestigious Nottingham Forest FC Academy. Wright graduated from Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, England, where he excelled academically and athletically.

Wright's professional career includes time with Nottingham Forest's youth and senior teams, along with outdoor stints at Banbury United FC in England and Hønefoss BK in Norway. His diverse playing experience across various styles of soccer positions him as a valuable addition to the Heat's roster.

Soccer runs deep in Wright's family. His father, Paul Wright, was a star in the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL), winning 16 championships with the San Diego Sockers. Paul also played in Major League Soccer for Kansas City and with the Baltimore Blast from 1999 to 2002. Most recently, Paul served as the head coach of the Empire Strykers in the MASL during the 2023 season.

"We are thrilled to add Anthony to the roster," said Head Coach Pat Healey. "I thought he had a solid rookie season, and we are hoping he builds on that. Getting first-year experience is difficult at times, but I am sure he will show growth this season."

Wright is eager to return for his sophomore season and contribute to the Heat's success.

"I am delighted to sign with the Harrisburg Heat," said Wright. "I feel fortunate for the opportunity to play for an organization with a tremendous reputation for developing players. I can't wait to give my all on the pitch, play with exciting players, and learn from an experienced manager."

The Harrisburg Heat will kick off their season on December 8th against the Baltimore Blast in Baltimore. Don't miss the Home Opener Weekend on December 21st and 22nd! For ticket information, visit harrisburgheat.com/tickets.

