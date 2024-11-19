National Lacrosse League to Launch NLL+, Free Global Streaming Service

Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the launch of NLL+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service. Through NLL+, lacrosse fans globally* will have access to all 126 live regular season games and every playoff matchup. Canadian fans will also have the opportunity to view every regular season matchup, excluding those broadcast on TSN's linear network. Subscribers to NLL+ in the United States will have access to highlights, full game replays, and additional League content for free on the platform.

Capitalizing on the success of the NLL's international broadcasts during the 2024 postseason, NLL+ is designed to provide fans with increased access as the League continues to expand aggressively into global markets. The announcement comes on the heels of the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, and ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games which will feature the return of NLL-style sixes lacrosse as a medal sport and shine a global spotlight on the game.

"Our mission is steadfast in growing the consumption of our League and introducing box lacrosse to an expansive global audience. With the launch of NLL+, we're taking a major step toward achieving that goal." said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "Lacrosse is experiencing rapid growth internationally and we can now ensure that existing and new fans around the world will have  even more  access to our games, bringing them closer to their favorite NLL teams and players."

Fans can visit NLL.com/plus to sign up for the service, which will be free for the 2024-25 season. Live games will be available beginning with Faceoff Weekend, Friday, November 29.

*Certain international markets excluded.

