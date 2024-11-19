Georgia Swarm Are Ready to Roll

November 19, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Georgia Swarm are entering the 2024-25 season with a renewed sense of purpose, looking to bounce back from a gut-wrenching Quarterfinals overtime loss to the Buffalo Bandits to end their 2023-24 campaign. While the offseason wasn't particularly active in Georgia, the Swarm return a strong roster to the turf for their upcoming campaign, and are committed to fighting for another NLL Championship.

Head coach Ed Comeau, who guided the Swarm to the 2017 NLL championship, returns to the bench eager to re-establish the Swarm's Championship culture.

"Like every team in the league, we are looking for ways to improve in every facet of our game. Having a competitive camp is the first step in making that happen," the head coach stated. "We expect our young players, free agents and draft picks to push our veteran players while they all compete for roster spots."

Comeau, a staple of coaching in the NLL, had a busy summer. Not only did he receive the honor of being inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, but he also helped Team Canada secure the WLBC 2024 Gold Medal in Utica, NY. Canada has won every edition of the tournament since 2003.

To say the Swarm return with a superstar cast is an understatement. Spearheaded by veteran forwards Lyle Thompson, Shayne Jackson, Seth Oakes and Andrew Kew, the group looks to gain more momentum this year after notching 100+ goals combined.

In addition, the Swarm signed long-time Mammoth forward, Joey Cupido. Cupido will help in transition, and he comes to the Swarm carrying over 900 career loose balls. He's excited to get on the field with his teammates and help the Swarm take Sting City to the ultimate goal-a Championship.

"I'm very excited and appreciative for this opportunity to join a championship contender," Cupido stated. "I've been counting down the days until camp and I feel like a kid on Christmas now that it's finally here."

The Swarm also added two first-round draft picks this year in Michael Grace (RIT/Syracuse University/Brooklin LC) and Alex Bean (Loyola University). While these two will not be attending Camp, many new faces will be on the turf:

Callum Leaver-Preyra

Liam McGrath

Dawson Brown

Connor Boss

Richie Connell

Grant Breyo

Carter Page

Toron Eccleston

One of the pieces to winning in this league is the man between the pipes. The Swarm return one of the best in net, Brett Dobson. Dobson finished top 5 in the League last season in wins, and top 10 in both saves and goals allowed and will be backed by a veteran group of defensemen like Adam Wiedemann and John Ranagan.

The Swarm announced their official Training Camp roster this week, and look ahead to a weekend of work to get started. They're hoping that a boost of fresh energy will translate into success on the floor, starting with their exhibition schedule, which includes games against some of the league's toughest teams.

Georgia will take on the newly relocated Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET. They'll face Halifax next weekend before rounding out their exhibition schedule against the team who eliminated them in the postseason - the defending champion Buffalo Bandits.

The 2024-25 campaign opens up for the Swarm in Week 2 when they host the San Diego Seals in Sting City on Saturday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena.

With a returning core, and hungry newcomers, the Swarm are eager to show from the start that they are back and ready to contend.

