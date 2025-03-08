Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm (7-4, #3 in NLL standings) are set for one of their biggest tests of the season as they host the Saskatchewan Rush (9-3, #2 in NLL) on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 PM ET at Gas South Arena.

This game not only carries major league standings implications but also highlights the Swarm's ongoing mission to expand lacrosse in Georgia through their 'Grow the Game' initiative. The night will feature custom jerseys honoring local lacrosse organizations, an exclusive postgame meet-and-greet with players for lacrosse groups, and a celebration of the sport's rapid growth in the region.

Key Storylines to Watch

Return of Adam Wiedemann - A Defensive Boost Just in Time

The Swarm defense just got a major reinforcement at the perfect time after TJ Comizio was traded early this week to Colorado for a 3rd round draft pick. Wiedemann missed multiple weeks due to a hand injury occurring back on February 1st in Las Vegas Desert Dog game, veteran defenseman is cleared to return to action

Before his injury, Wiedemann was one of Georgia's most reliable and versatile defenders, known for his physicality, high lacrosse IQ, and ability to shut down top offensive threats. His return couldn't come at a better moment as the Swarm prepared to face a Saskatchewan team that averages 11.8 goals per game.

Wiedemann's presence on the floor will be crucial in stabilizing the Swarm's backline, bringing leadership and toughness to a defense that looks to slow down one of the league's most dangerous offenses.

A Heavyweight Battle: #3 Georgia vs. #2 Saskatchewan

This isn't just any regular-season game-it's a clash between two of the NLL's elite teams. The Swarm, currently third in the league standings, have been on a mission to climb the rankings, while the Rush have been dominant all season and are aiming to solidify their position near the top.

For Georgia, this game presents a golden opportunity to prove they belong among the league's best. A win would not only boost their playoff positioning but also send a strong message to the rest of the NLL.

Expect a playoff-like atmosphere, with both teams battling for every loose ball, every goal, and every defensive stop.

Superstar Showdown: Thompson, Kew & Cole vs. Mann, Keenan, & Church

Saturday's game will show some of the league's biggest stars on both sides of the floor.

Leading the charge for Georgia is Lyle Thompson, widely regarded as one of the most electrifying players in professional lacrosse. With 29 goals and 34 assists this season, Thompson continues to dominate, using his unmatched agility, vision, and scoring touch to keep defenders on their heels.

Supporting him is Andrew Kew (15G, 32A), a sniper with elite finishing ability, and Bryan Cole (21G), a crafty veteran who is a transition weapon and is the Swarm's second leading scorer this season.

On the other side, Saskatchewan boasts their own offensive firepower, led by Zach Mann(29G, 27A), Ryan Keenan (10G, 35A) and Robert Church (20G, 27A). The Rush offense thrives on quick ball movement, pinpoint shooting, and relentless pressure, making this a must-watch duel between two of the league's most dynamic scoring units.

Goaltending Battle: Brett Dobson vs. Frank Scigliano

While the spotlight may be on the stars up front, this game could ultimately be decided in the crease.

For Georgia, Brett Dobson has been one of the league's most consistent goaltenders, posting a 77 save percentage and making game-changing stops when his team needs them most. His ability to read plays, control rebounds, and make clutch saves under pressure will be key in slowing down Saskatchewan's attack.

Opposing him is Saskatchewan's Frank Scigliano who has been just as impressive this season, boasting a strong save percentage while anchoring the Rush defense.

This game could very well come down to which goalie steps up and delivers a standout performance in the high-pressure moments.

Beyond the Game: Growing Lacrosse in Georgia

The 'Grow the Game' initiative isn't just about this one night-it's about the Swarm's larger commitment to expanding lacrosse in the region.

Over the years, Georgia has seen a surge in youth participation, thanks in large part to the Swarm's community outreach, youth clinics, and partnerships with local lacrosse programs.

Saturday night's custom jerseys will feature logos and names of local lacrosse organizations, honoring their contributions to the sport's growth.

Additionally, young fans will have the chance to meet their lacrosse heroes during a special postgame meet-and-greet, giving them a closer connection to the players who inspire them.

The goal? To ensure that lacrosse continues to thrive in Georgia for generations to come.

Fans won't want to miss this high-energy showdown and special event at Gas South Arena.

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Tickets: Available at GeorgiaSwarm.com

