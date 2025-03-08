Wes Berg Wins It for the Seals

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Wes Berg's goal with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter ended a 17:23 scoreless drought and propelled the Seals to a 13-11 win over the Vancouver Warriors on Friday night at Pechanga Arena. It also allowed the Seals to avenge a Week 7 loss to the Warriors in Vancouver. And for the Seals captain, it was his game leading fourth goal of the night.

It was a 4-3 game after one quarter. Berg didn't waste any time, scoring the first goal of the night just 25 seconds in before adding a power play goal midway through the quarter. Ryan Benesch scored the Seals other goal, beating Vancouver goalie Aden Walsh through the five-hole.

The Seals outscored the Warriors 5-3 in the second to take an 8-7 lead at halftime. Five different seals scored in the quarter. Zach Currier opened the quarter with a nifty backhanded goal just 38 seconds in. Forty-six seconds later, Dylan Watson rebounded his own miss and scored to give the Seals a 5-4 lead. Vancouver scored the game's next three goals over a 2:16 stretch before the Seals countered with a three-goal run of their own with goals from Ben McIntosh, Benesch and Berg's third of the night. And while forward Rob Hellyer didn't score a goal, he assisted on five of the Seals' eight first-half goals.

The third quarter was all Seals as they outscored Vancouver 3-0 to surge ahead 11-7. Tre Leclaire was at the right place at the right time, scoring the first on a scoop-and-score, beating Walsh to the glove side, while Hellyer and Benesch both scored power play goals. Benesch's was his third of the night for the hat trick.

While the third quarter was all Seals, the fourth quarter was all Warriors, at least in the early going. Vancouver scored 1:04 into the fourth quarter, ending a 24:33 scoreless stretch and proceeded to score 3 more unanswered over the next 4:04 to tie the contest 11-11.

When they needed him most as he's done on multiple occasions this season, goaltender Chris Origlieri saved his best for late in the fourth quarter. Origlieri held Vancouver scoreless for the final 9:52, while Berg ended a 17:23 scoring drought for the home side with his goal with 1:20 left that proved to be the game-winner. Rob Hellyer officially put it away with a driving goal with 37.5 left for the final score in the 13-11 win.

With the win, the Seals even their record on the season at 6-6, while Vancouver falls to 5-7. The Seals will be back inside Pechanga Arena next Sunday (March 16) for a 1:30 p.m. faceoff against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

