Rush Sting Swarm with Fourth Quarter Comeback
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Duluth, GA - Saskatchewan got a huge goal from Josh Zawada late in the fourth quarter to power the Rush to an 8-7 win over the Georgia Swarm.
Georgia jumped out to a 4-1 lead, despite a lone first quarter goal from Matt Hossack.
Clark Walter, Brock Haley and Zach Manns scored in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 5-4 at half.
Saskatchewan came out rolling in the third frame with goals from Haley and Ryan Keenan, leaving the game at 6-6.
Georgia scored early in the fourth, but Keenan tied the game at 7-7, paving the way for a Josh Zawada game winner with 4:14 left to go in regulation.
Frank Scigliano was phenomenal, making 45 saves in the road victory. Jake Naso won 11/19 faceoffs on the night, while Jake Boudreau chipped in with three assists, 11 loose balls and one caused turnover.
Next up, the Saskatchewan Rush head to Halifax on Friday, March 14th to face the Thunderbirds.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Albany FireWolves Get Crucial 12-10 Win over Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Rush Sting Swarm with Fourth Quarter Comeback - Saskatchewan Rush
- Wings Fall to FireWolves - Philadelphia Wings
- Bandits Fall 17-11 to Roughnecks - Buffalo Bandits
- Roughnecks Stun, Crush Buffalo - Calgary Roughnecks
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Thunderbirds Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Breaking Barriers: Lalancette, Oakes Leading the Way for Women in Sport - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three - Georgia Swarm
- Albany FireWolves Hit the Road for Crucial Game against Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Wes Berg Wins It for the Seals - San Diego Seals
- Desert Dogs Fall to Knighthawks - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Berg's Heroics Lift Seals Over Vancouver 13-11 - San Diego Seals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Rush Sting Swarm with Fourth Quarter Comeback
- Manns Scores Four as Rush Win Streak Comes to an End
- Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory
- Rush Run Over Rochester For Eighth Win Of The Season
- Offence Explodes in Second Half as Rush Hammer Roughnecks