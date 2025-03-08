Rush Sting Swarm with Fourth Quarter Comeback

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Duluth, GA - Saskatchewan got a huge goal from Josh Zawada late in the fourth quarter to power the Rush to an 8-7 win over the Georgia Swarm.

Georgia jumped out to a 4-1 lead, despite a lone first quarter goal from Matt Hossack.

Clark Walter, Brock Haley and Zach Manns scored in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 5-4 at half.

Saskatchewan came out rolling in the third frame with goals from Haley and Ryan Keenan, leaving the game at 6-6.

Georgia scored early in the fourth, but Keenan tied the game at 7-7, paving the way for a Josh Zawada game winner with 4:14 left to go in regulation.

Frank Scigliano was phenomenal, making 45 saves in the road victory. Jake Naso won 11/19 faceoffs on the night, while Jake Boudreau chipped in with three assists, 11 loose balls and one caused turnover.

Next up, the Saskatchewan Rush head to Halifax on Friday, March 14th to face the Thunderbirds.

