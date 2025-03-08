Wings Fall to FireWolves
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
The Philadelphia Wings went toe-to-toe with the Albany FireWolves at Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center, but two runs early and late in the game gave Albany the distance they needed to take a 12-10 win.
New Philadelphia Wings players, Mitch de Snoo and Chris Corbeil, both scored in their first game with the team.
Joe Resetarits and Mitch Jones were part of the fourth quarter run and kept their streak alive of scoring in every game this season.
The Wings look to bounce back next Saturday, March 15 when they host the Colorado Mammoth at 1:00pm at Wells Fargo Center.
POSTGAME NOTES
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Wells Fargo Center
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 5-7 10 FINAL 12 ALBANY FIREWOLVES 4-9
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALIES PHI 3 1 2 4 - 10 PHI: #39-Nick Damude - 48/58 ALB 3 3 2 4 - 12 ALB: #30-Doug Jamieson - 37/47 GOALSCORERS PHI: #96-M.McCannell (1), #61-C.Corbeil (1), #-92-S.LeClair (2), #72-M.de Snoo (2), #15-P.Caputo (1), #10-B.Riorden (1), #24-M.Jones (1), #15-J.Resetarits (1)
ALB: #6-A.Simmons (4), #94-S.Firth (1), #47-K.Jackson (3), #9-T.Longboat (1), #57-E.Walker (1), #91-J.Nardella (1), #22-N.Chaykowsky (1)
