Wings Fall to FireWolves

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings went toe-to-toe with the Albany FireWolves at Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center, but two runs early and late in the game gave Albany the distance they needed to take a 12-10 win.

New Philadelphia Wings players, Mitch de Snoo and Chris Corbeil, both scored in their first game with the team.

Joe Resetarits and Mitch Jones were part of the fourth quarter run and kept their streak alive of scoring in every game this season.

The Wings look to bounce back next Saturday, March 15 when they host the Colorado Mammoth at 1:00pm at Wells Fargo Center.

- WINGS-

POSTGAME NOTES

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 5-7 10 FINAL 12 ALBANY FIREWOLVES 4-9

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALIES PHI 3 1 2 4 - 10 PHI: #39-Nick Damude - 48/58 ALB 3 3 2 4 - 12 ALB: #30-Doug Jamieson - 37/47 GOALSCORERS PHI: #96-M.McCannell (1), #61-C.Corbeil (1), #-92-S.LeClair (2), #72-M.de Snoo (2), #15-P.Caputo (1), #10-B.Riorden (1), #24-M.Jones (1), #15-J.Resetarits (1)

ALB: #6-A.Simmons (4), #94-S.Firth (1), #47-K.Jackson (3), #9-T.Longboat (1), #57-E.Walker (1), #91-J.Nardella (1), #22-N.Chaykowsky (1)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.