Desert Dogs Fall to Knighthawks

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-10) faced another bird-named opponent in back-to-back weeks, this time taking on the Rochester Knighthawks (7-7). Unfortunately for the Dogs, they suffered a tough 21-13 loss, largely due to a 13-goal scoring streak by the Knighthawks.

The Desert Dogs came out red hot in the first quarter, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Jack Hannah struck first, slipping the puck past the Knighthawks goalie, followed by rookie Adam Poitras adding another. Shortly after, Jonathan Gagliardi blocked a shot, took it the other way, and netted his first goal of the year. Jonathan Donville then extended the lead to 4-0 for the Desert Dogs. Holden Cattoni added to the tally, but the Knighthawks fought back, tying the game at five apiece by the end of the quarter. As expected, it was a fast-paced, high-action start to the game.

Rochester carried their momentum into the second quarter, scoring five more goals and flipping the script on Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs' early 4-0 lead had quickly turned into a 10-5 deficit by halftime.

The third and fourth quarters saw more of the same, as Rochester continued piling on goals. However, in the final quarter, the Desert Dogs found some offensive rhythm. Connor Kirst, Casey Jackson, Kyle Killen, Poitras, and Donville found the back of the net, while Cattoni completed his hat trick. Despite the late push, Rochester's large lead proved insurmountable, sealing the 21-13 victory.

The Desert Dogs will now hit the road, heading to the beaches to face the San Diego Seals on Sunday, March 16, at 2 p.m. PST.

DESERT DOGS TOP SCORERS:

Adam Poitras: 7 points (2G, 5A)

Casey Jackson: 7 points (2G, 5A)

Jonathan Donville: 6 points (2G, 4A)

Holden Cattoni: 5 points (3G, 2A)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.