Player Transactions

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Van Schepen and Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom, Michael Sowers, and Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Patten on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dalton Young from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

