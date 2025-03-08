Albany FireWolves Hit the Road for Crucial Game against Philadelphia Wings

PHILDELPHIA, PA - The Albany FireWolves (3-9) will hit the road again this weekend as they travel to face the Philadelphia Wings (5-6) in a must win game on Saturday, March 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The FireWolves defeated the Wings 11-6 on February 22 at MVP Arena and will look to complete the season sweep with another win in Philadelphia. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Backs Against The Wall

It has been a much different season for Albany than a year ago when they were securely in playoff position in March. At 3-9 and 6 more regular season games left, they must string together wins to put themselves back in the mix for the postseason. With head coach Glenn Clark and great leadership on the roster, the FireWolves are prepared to fight to the end to keep their hopes alive. Another win against the Wings would help get things back on track in the right direction. Albany has gone on big win streaks before, like their 6-0 start last season, and can do it again with this gritty and talented group of players.

What's Next Mentality

At this point of the season the FireWolves must put the past behind them and focus on the games ahead. What's next is another showdown with Philadelphia who they matched up with well two weeks ago. There have been many positives recently with the play of their rookies (Dyson Williams, Will Johansen and Zac Masson), Joe Nardella at the faceoff X, and goalie Doug Jamieson getting back to form. Building off these successes will help lift up the rest of the roster and open up space for someone else to be the hero for this FireWolves squad that needs a spark. By focusing on how they can be better each game, each quarter, and each shift, Albany can build the momentum they need to win.

Scouting The Wings

The Wings were on their bye week after their matchup with the FireWolves on February 22 so it is back-to-back games against Albany for them. During the break Philadelphia made moves to acquire Mitch De Snoo and Chris Corbeil who are two veteran defenders. Corbeil has championship experience and bolsters their defense who struggled against Albany. Joe Resetarits led the Wings with 4 points (1g, 3a) versus the FireWolves and will be their biggest offensive weapon once again. Nick Damude and Deacan Knott both saw time in net, but Damude will likely stay the starter.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Will Johansen has been a do it all player as he has contributed on both sides of the ball with 9 points, 94 loose balls, and 14 caused turnovers.

Kyle Jackson was acquired in a trade from San Diego this past week and will provide a spark to the Albany offense with his slippery dodging and great shooting.

Tye Kurtz scored 4 goals against the Wings two weeks ago and will look to keep the goals pouring in.

Opposing Players To Watch

Mitch De Snoo will play his first game for the Wings and will provide physical defense and be a transition scoring threat.

Brennan O'Neill only scored 1 goal in the last matchup, but he has a tendency to explode for big games when his team needs him most.

Nick Damude has been solid in net for the Wings this season, but was pulled in the third quarter against Albany two weeks ago.

