Roughnecks Stun, Crush Buffalo

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Buffalo, NY - The Calgary Roughnecks broke a two-game losing streak with a dominant 17-11 win over the Buffalo Bandits Saturday night at KeyBank Centre in Buffalo.

Buffalo were first on the board and tallied two, keeping Calgary scoreless until the end of the first quarter when Tanner Cook netted the first for Calgary and then a second to tie things at 2-2. Cook again answered two Buffalo goals in the second quarter with his third of the night, with the next Calgary goal coming from Tyler Hendrycks for his first as a Roughneck. Buffalo notched another two however Curtis Dickson found the back of the net twice and Brayden Mayea also tallied one for Calgary, which saw the Riggers take a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Both teams added three in the third frame, with the Roughnecks goals coming from Curtis Dickson (2) as well as Jesse King with a powerplay tally. The Roughnecks pulled ahead in the final quarter, notching seven goals including two on the powerplay, while keeping the Bandits to just two, to take the win 17-11.

Curtis Dickson notched a sock trick tonight and finished with 8 points (6g, 2a), while Captain Jesse King had 10 points (4g, 6a), and both Brayden Mayea and Tanner Cook tallied three goals. Nick Rose was sensational in the Calgary net, stopping 43 shots. Justin Inacio went 22-32 at the faceoff, with Calgary's special teams going 3-6 on the powerplay while keeping Buffalo at 0-2.

The Roughnecks sit at 7 wins and 6 losses with five games remaining, and now return home to WestJet Field on Saturday, March 15th for the St Patrick's Day Party! Tickets are available now for the biggest St Pat's party in Calgary, at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

