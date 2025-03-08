Berg's Heroics Lift Seals Over Vancouver 13-11

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Wes Berg's clutch goal with 1:20 left in the fourth snapped a 17:23 scoreless drought and lifted the Seals to a 13-11 win over the Vancouver Warriors on Friday night at Pechanga Arena. Berg finished with four goals, including the game-winner, while Rob Hellyer sealed the deal with a goal in the final seconds.

The Seals led 8-7 at halftime after a strong second quarter, with five different players finding the back of the net. The momentum carried into the third as San Diego shut out Vancouver and extended the lead to 11-7 behind goals from Tre Leclaire, Hellyer, and Ryan Benesch (hat trick).

Vancouver responded with four straight goals to tie it at 11, but goalie Chris Origlieri stepped up, shutting down the Warriors in the final 9:52. Berg then delivered the game-winner, and Hellyer iced it with 37 seconds left.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.