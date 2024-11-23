Switchbacks Are the 2024 USL Championship Champions

November 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks crowned 2024 USL Championship champions

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned the club's first USL Championship title with a 3-0 result over Rhode Island FC on Saturday at Weidner Field.

The match got started quickly as in just the second minute of action, forward #20 Yosuke Hanya found himself all alone with RHI goalkeeper #1 Jorge Ruiz Ojeda, but Hanya pushed it just passed the far post, as the visitors survived the early chance. Fast forward just twenty minutes later, and Juan Tejada flashed into the eighteen to receive the centering pass from Hanya off the far wing. As Tejada leaked past the Rhode Island defenders, he was able to touch it into the twine, giving the Switchbacks the 1-0 lead for the second consecutive match.

The hosts kept the pressure up the pitch as the first half began to wind down. Tejada kickstarted the opportunity just shy of midfield, as he floated a pass over a defender to the chest of #17 Jairo Henriquez, who played to his feet and was off to the races on the near touchline. As Henriquez reached the corner of the penalty area, he unleashed a shot that RHI #24 Karifa Yao blocked. The Salvadorian striker, however, wouldn't be denied as he jumped to his rebound and one-timed the loose ball into the top left corner of the frame to double the lead for COS. Halftime followed shortly after the strike, as Colorado Springs held the comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

As the second half got underway, the Switchbacks picked up right where they left off from the first half, scoring a third just eight minutes after kickoff. The play began on the Switchbacks' defensive end, with #5 Matt Mahoney and #80 Speedy Williams collapsing forward to deny an RHI entry chance. Their clearance found #9 Ronaldo Damus who was left alone just outside the eighteen. Damus volleyed it downfield and chased down the loose ball as he closed in one-on-one with Ruiz Ojeda on the opposite end. Damus finished on the turf, inside the far post to make the lead three for the black and blue.

Minutes later, Christian Herrera was tested for the only two saves he was required to make. First, it was a sprawling effort to the back post as RHI #15 Frank Nodarse redirected the service to the post, with Herrera sliding to the near side with the centering pass. The 6'7" keeper made the read and got an outstretched left palm on the ball, pushing it out of frame to keep Rhode Island FC off the board. On the ensuing corner kick, Herrera was called to action again, this time just to punch out a direct opportunity from the far wing, doing so with ease.

Down the stretch of the match, Rhode Island pushed up the field several times, but could not create any dangerous chances on net. Colorado Springs leaned on their tightened defense in the final minutes, as they lifted the trophy for the first time in club history.

