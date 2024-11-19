Major League Rugby Unveils 2025 Slate of Matchups

DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce its complete schedule of matches for the 2025 season.

All 11 teams will play a 16-match regular season of eight home matches and eight away matches. Teams in the Western Conference will play eight in-conference games and eight cross-conference games, while Eastern Conference teams will play up to 10 conference games, with the remainder against cross-conference squads.

"Major League Rugby is celebrating its eighth season of competition, and it comes off the heels of a historic 2024 campaign marked by growth, success and unparalleled talent," said Nic Benson, Commissioner of MLR. "We are excited to continue the two-table format this season, which will heighten the existing rivalries between some of each conference's foes. With the extension of many of last year's stars and the inclusion of young talent from the 2024 MLR Draft, this season is poised to write a new page in our league's enduring history and continue our positive trend of growing the game of rugby in America."

Several notable early season fixtures include:

The new-look Anthem RC, with five 2024 MLR Draft selections and rising star Sam Golla, kicks off its season on the road against the NOLA Gold on Saturday, February 15.

In a rematch of the 2024 MLR Championship Final, the New England Free Jacks square off against the Seattle Seawolves at Starfire Sports Complex on Saturday, March 8.

The back-to-back champion Free Jacks will play at home for the first time since hoisting the MLR Shield when they take on NOLA Gold at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

Additionally, the playoff format will remain unchanged from the 2024 season, bringing back the Conference Semifinal Round. The top four teams from each conference will compete in the Conference Semifinal Round, with the winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The 2025 MLR Championship will feature the winners of each Conference Final, and the host venue and date will be announced at a later time.

For a complete schedule, including dates and kickoff times, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby

