RFCLA Announces New Home for 2025, with Two Marquee Matches Still to Come

November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is proud to announce the official launch of its second Major League Rugby season and a new home in 2025 at the Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA.

With an exciting roster to be announced starting Monday, November 25th, a refreshed coaching staff, and a renewed sense of spirit, the team is set to take the field and deliver an unforgettable season for fans.

Six of the eight home matches will take place at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The venues for two marquee matches - against the back-to-back champions New England Free Jacks in the season opener and the highly anticipated showdown with Southern California rivals San Diego Legion for the CaliCup - will be announced later this month.

"The front office and new coaching team have worked tirelessly in the off-season to build a squad that represents significant improvement in 2025 and embeds themselves in SoCal's thriving and passionate rugby community," said CEO and Co-Founder Pete Sickle.

"We are fortunate to add exciting new talent to our core of returning experienced players and look forward to putting on a show for our dedicated, passionate fans at one of Los Angeles' true gems, UCLA.

Wallis Annenberg Stadium in Westwood, Los Angeles. Photo: Online "We're thrilled about our relationship and partnership with UCLA, a world-class university setting that represents championship caliber high performance athleticism in a family-friendly atmosphere," Sickle continued. "It's also incredibly exciting for our fans to know that our two marquee matches are yet to be announced. These games will bring the atmosphere and energy our players need to take on two MLR powerhouses, New England and San Diego."

The launch of the 2025 season is not just about the players on the field. RFCLA remains committed to strengthening ties with the local community. Recently, RFCLA players visited over 50 schools, clubs and programs, which included over 5000+ youth players, demonstrating the team's dedication to fostering rugby's growth in SoCal, with both existing and emerging rugby communities.

"Our goal as a Rugby Department is to deliver performances this city can be proud of-to be brave and create memorable experiences for our players, fans, and community," said General Manager of Rugby Marc Carter.

RFCLA have remained very active in the community over the off-season "We know how much rugby means to this community, and we want to give back. It's about more than just winning on the field. It's about making a difference off the field too, and we're excited for what's to come."

Reserve your seat! RFCLA Season Tickets Deposit for the 2025 MLR Season are now available for purchase.

RFCLA 2025 Home Schedule

Sunday, February 16th v New England Free Jacks - Time and Venue TBC

Sunday, February 23rd v Houston SaberCats - 3pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Saturday, March 15th v Seattle Seawolves - 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Saturday, March 29th v Old Glory DC - 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Saturday, April 12th v Utah Warriors - 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Saturday, April 26th v San Diego Legion - Time and Venue TBC

Saturday, May 10th v Anthem Rugby Carolina - 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Friday, May 23rd v Miami Sharks - 7pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.