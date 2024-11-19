Alexandre Maumont Appointed CEO of NOLA Gold Rugby, Championing Community, Excellence, and Growth in New Orleans

November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New Orleans, LA - NOLA Gold Rugby is proud to announce the appointment of Alexandre Maumont as Chief Executive Officer, marking the start of a bold new chapter for the franchise and the wider New Orleans community. With over a decade of leadership experience in international sports management and an enduring passion for rugby, Maumont is poised to elevate the team's profile and build deeper connections throughout the city and beyond.

Maumont's distinguished career includes pivotal roles in operations, project management, and sustainability, most notably as Chief Operating Officer of Paris La Défense Arena, a state-of-the-art venue with a capacity of 45,000. During his tenure, he oversaw transformative initiatives in venue management, security, and corporate social responsibility, hosting iconic events such as the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic swimming competitions and high-profile concerts, including Taylor Swift's record-breaking performance in May. Previously, he played a key role at Racing 92, one of France's top rugby clubs, where he contributed to the team's 2016 Top 14 Championship win and helped shape its organizational success on a global scale.

Reflecting on his appointment, Maumont shared, "Joining NOLA Gold Rugby is both a privilege and a responsibility. Rugby's core values-self-improvement, excellence, teamwork, creativity, and inclusivity-transcend borders, and I am committed to making NOLA Gold a shining example of these principles. I'm excited to connect with the vibrant New Orleans community and create memorable experiences that extend far beyond the game itself."

Chairman Thierry Daupin expressed his confidence in Maumont's leadership: "Alexandre's experience is second to none. From managing world-class stadiums to fostering team success, he brings the vision and energy we need to propel NOLA Gold Rugby forward. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we look to strengthen our infrastructure and establish new standards for rugby in the U.S."

Under Maumont's leadership, NOLA Gold Rugby aims to become a cornerstone of community engagement, uniting fans, players, and partners to celebrate the rich culture of New Orleans while embodying rugby's unique spirit. His vision underscores a commitment to excellence, teamwork, and creativity, ensuring the franchise continues to grow as a beacon for rugby in the region.

Looking ahead, Maumont emphasizes the importance of collective effort: "This is a shared journey. We are here to help NOLA Gold Rugby grow, but we cannot do it alone. With the strength and support of our fans, partners, and the broader New Orleans community, we can achieve incredible things together."

