Utah Warriors Announce 2025 Season Schedule

November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Warriors have announced their 2025 regular season schedule, along with Major League Rugby (MLR). Entering their eighth season as Utah's professional rugby team, the team's 17-week schedule includes eight home games and eight road games, with two bye weeks. New this year, the league's season will feature a Storm week, featuring an additional mid-week game.

The Warriors will continue to play their home games at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, with one home game, as part of Warriors Fest, to be hosted at America First Field.

Season tickets for Warriors' home games are on sale now, and fans can join a waitlist for single game tickets here. The 2025 regular season will run from February 13th to June 7th. Utah will start off the regular season with a bye week, followed by a road game at Chicago before hosting NOLA Gold on March 1st for the home opener. The full schedule is as follows:

BYE

Sunday, February 23 @ Chicago (AWAY)

Saturday, March 1 vs NOLA (HOME)

Saturday, March 8 vs Houston (HOME)

Saturday, March 15 vs Miami (AWAY)

Saturday, March 22 @ Seattle (AWAY)

Saturday, March 29 vs New England (HOME)

BYE

Saturday, April 12 @ Los Angeles (AWAY)

Saturday, April 19 @ San Diego (AWAY)

Saturday, April 26 vs Chicago (HOME)

Wednesday April 30 vs San Diego (HOME)

Sunday, May 4 @ DC (AWAY)

Monday, May 12 vs Seattle (HOME)

Saturday, May 17 @ Houston (AWAY)

Saturday, May 24 @ NOLA (AWAY)

Saturday, May 31 vs North Carolina (HOME)

Saturday, June 7 vs Los Angeles (HOME)

"Having a bye in round one presents us with a few challenges, most notably having only one rest/recovery week throughout the competition. The positive is we now know our schedule and we can finalize our training plans accordingly." said Greg Cooper, head coach of the Utah Warriors. "Our focus is on being ready for our first game against Chicago on the road and then home to play NOLA in front of our fantastic supporters at Zions Bank Stadium. Undoubtedly a highlight for the season will be Warriors Fest at American First Field against Anthem in round 16."

Season tickets for Warriors home games are on sale now. Fans can purchase their season tickets, group tickets and mini ticket packages by contacting James Farwell at james.farwell@warriorsrugby.com. Single game tickets for home games are not yet available, but fans can join a waitlist at this link and be notified as soon as tickets go on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.