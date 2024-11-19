Chicago Hounds Unveil 2025 Major League Rugby Schedule

November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - It is official: less than three months until the 2025 Major League Rugby season kicks off. The league office released their 2025 schedule on Tuesday afternoon and the Chicago Hounds now look ahead to their third season competing in America's professional rugby league. Season ticket packages are on sale now and include more benefits than ever before: lock in your tickets today.

The Hounds begin their season on the road against the Houston Sabercats. The season opener marks the fourth time these two clubs meet, with the Hounds seeking their first win over the Sabercats. The game kicks off from Sabercats Stadium at 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 15. The Hounds then welcome Houston to SeatGeek Stadium for the last game of the regular season, a Wednesday night rugby matchup.

After the season opener, the Hounds return to Chicago for a two-game home stand. The Hounds take on the Utah Warriors in 2025 Home Opener on Sunday February 23rd. The Warriors were the first team to visit the Chicago Hounds and SeatGeek Stadium during Chicago's inaugural 2023 season. Utah hosts the Hounds on a return journey in Week 11 at Zions Bank Stadium.

The following week is a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, with the New England Free Jacks traveling to Chicago for a March 2nd contest. In Week 13, the Hounds travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium and for the teams' second meeting of the season.

The Hounds hit the road for the second away trip of the season in week four. They will take on the Miami Sharks on Saturday, March 8th from IMFC SportsField at FL BLue TC. The Hounds then play host to the Sharks in Week 12. Last season, the Hounds won both contests against Miami.

In week five, the Hounds host Old Glory D.C., another Eastern Conference Opponent. This is the lone time the two teams meet in the season. After the first five weeks of action, the Hounds have a bye week in week six.

April should prove to be one of the tougher stretches of the season for the Hounds. In Week 7, the Hounds travel to New Orleans. The last time Chicago played New Orleans was in the 2024 Playoffs, with the Hounds earning a resounding win. The following week, Chicago travels out to the West Coast for a week eight contest against the San Diego Legion, slated for Saturday, April 5th.

Chicago returns to Dawg Town for a week nine game against the Carolina Anthem before heading back out west. In Week 10, Chicago plays at the Seattle Seawolves. If that travel schedule wasn't difficult enough, the Hounds then travel to Salt Lake City for the aforementioned week 11 game.

Chicago hosts three of the last four games of the 2025 season, with two scheduled for primetime, weeknight events. In Week 14, the Hounds host RFC Los Angeles in the second rendition of "Monday Night Rugby." After a short week of training, Chicago hits the road for a matchup against the Carolina Anthem.

They close out the season with home games against the New Orleans Gold and the Houston Sabercats in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively.

Season ticket packages are now on sale for the 2025 Hounds' campaign- and they are loaded with more perks and benefits than ever before. Lock in your 2025 season tickets today.

Chicago Hounds 2025 Schedule

Week # Opponent Date

1 at Houston Sabercats Saturday, February 15

2 vs Utah Warriors Sunday, February 23

3 vs New England Free Jacks Sunday, March 2

4 at Miami Sharks Saturday, March 8

5 vs Old Glory DC Saturday, March 15

7 at NOLA Gold Saturday, March 29

8 at San Diego Legion Saturday April 5

9 vs Carolina Anthem Sunday April 13

10 at Seattle Seawolves Friday April 18

11 at Utah Warriors Saturday April 26

12 vs Miami Sharks Sunday May 4

13 at New England Free Jacks Saturday May 10

14 vs RFC Los Angeles Monday May 19

15 at Carolina Anthem Saturday May 24

16 vs NOLA Gold Saturday May 31

17 vs Houston Sabercats Wednesday June 4

