2025 Season Schedule Announced

November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The wait is over, our Seawolves are ready to kick off their 8th season! Join us at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, WA as we hunt for our 3rd MLR shield!

Preseason 1 - TBD

Preseason 2 - Friday, February 7, 2025 - vs Canada Selects, 7:30 PM PST

Week 1 - Sunday, February 16, 2025 - at San Diego Legion, 2:00 PM PST

Week 2 - BYE WEEK

Week 3 - Saturday, March 1, 2025 - at Houston Sabercats, 5:00 PM PST

Week 4 - Saturday, March 8, 2025 - vs New England Free Jacks, 7:00 PM PST

Week 5 - Saturday, March 15, 2025 - at RFC Los Angeles, 7:00 PM PST

Week 6 - Saturday, March 22, 2025 - vs Utah Warriors, 7:00 PM PST

Week 7 - Saturday, March 29, 2025 - vs Anthem Rugby Carolina, 6:00 PM PST

Week 8 - Saturday, April 5, 2025 - at Old Glory DC, 2:00 PM PST

Week 9 - BYE WEEK

Week 10 - Friday, April 18, 2025 - vs Chicago Hounds, 7:30 PM PST

Week 10.5 - Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - at Anthem Rugby Carolina, 4:30 PM PST

Week 11 - Sunday, April 27, 2025 - at NOLA Gold, 1:00 PM PST

Week 12 - Friday, May 2, 2025 - vs RFC Los Angeles, 7:30 PM PST

Week 13 - Monday, May 12, 2025 - at Utah Warriors, 6:00 PM PST

Week 14 - Saturday, May 17, 2025 - vs San Diego Legion, 6:00 PM PST

Week 15 - Friday, May 23, 2025 - vs Houston Sabercats, 7:30 PM PST

Week 16 - Sunday, June 1, 2025 - at New England Free Jacks, 11:00 AM PST

Week 17 - Sunday, June 8, 2025 - vs Miami Sharks, 6:00 PM PST

Don't miss out! Get your 2025 Season Tickets, Half-Season Tickets, and Single Match Tickets while they last.

The broadcast schedule will be announced soon. Fans across the globe can stream all MLR matches on The Rugby Network.

