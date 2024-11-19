2025 Season Schedule Announced
November 19, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
The wait is over, our Seawolves are ready to kick off their 8th season! Join us at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, WA as we hunt for our 3rd MLR shield!
Preseason 1 - TBD
Preseason 2 - Friday, February 7, 2025 - vs Canada Selects, 7:30 PM PST
Week 1 - Sunday, February 16, 2025 - at San Diego Legion, 2:00 PM PST
Week 2 - BYE WEEK
Week 3 - Saturday, March 1, 2025 - at Houston Sabercats, 5:00 PM PST
Week 4 - Saturday, March 8, 2025 - vs New England Free Jacks, 7:00 PM PST
Week 5 - Saturday, March 15, 2025 - at RFC Los Angeles, 7:00 PM PST
Week 6 - Saturday, March 22, 2025 - vs Utah Warriors, 7:00 PM PST
Week 7 - Saturday, March 29, 2025 - vs Anthem Rugby Carolina, 6:00 PM PST
Week 8 - Saturday, April 5, 2025 - at Old Glory DC, 2:00 PM PST
Week 9 - BYE WEEK
Week 10 - Friday, April 18, 2025 - vs Chicago Hounds, 7:30 PM PST
Week 10.5 - Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - at Anthem Rugby Carolina, 4:30 PM PST
Week 11 - Sunday, April 27, 2025 - at NOLA Gold, 1:00 PM PST
Week 12 - Friday, May 2, 2025 - vs RFC Los Angeles, 7:30 PM PST
Week 13 - Monday, May 12, 2025 - at Utah Warriors, 6:00 PM PST
Week 14 - Saturday, May 17, 2025 - vs San Diego Legion, 6:00 PM PST
Week 15 - Friday, May 23, 2025 - vs Houston Sabercats, 7:30 PM PST
Week 16 - Sunday, June 1, 2025 - at New England Free Jacks, 11:00 AM PST
Week 17 - Sunday, June 8, 2025 - vs Miami Sharks, 6:00 PM PST
Don't miss out! Get your 2025 Season Tickets, Half-Season Tickets, and Single Match Tickets while they last.
The broadcast schedule will be announced soon. Fans across the globe can stream all MLR matches on The Rugby Network.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from November 19, 2024
- Chicago Hounds Unveil 2025 Major League Rugby Schedule - Chicago Hounds
- Alexandre Maumont Appointed CEO of NOLA Gold Rugby, Championing Community, Excellence, and Growth in New Orleans - NOLA Gold
- Major League Rugby Unveils 2025 Slate of Matchups - MLR
- RFCLA Announces New Home for 2025, with Two Marquee Matches Still to Come - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- 2025 Season Schedule Announced - Seattle Seawolves
- Utah Warriors Announce 2025 Season Schedule - Utah Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.