Seawolves Square off with Anthem Rugby Carolina at Home

March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves play at home this Saturday for an exciting Major League Rugby clash against Anthem Rugby Carolina at Starfire Stadium. This special night is World Rugby Night, and fans are encouraged to showcase their rugby pride by wearing jerseys from their home country. The Seawolves players will do the same upon arrival, making for a vibrant display of the sport's global community. Gates open at 4:30 PM, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM PT.

Adding to the atmosphere, a live anthem singer will set the stage for an electrifying match, and at halftime, fans will be treated to a powerful MÄÃÂori Haka performance.

Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke reflected on the team's recent performance and is eager for the next challenge:

"It was difficult to accept the defeat against Utah, considering our territory, possession & dominance, coupled with the number of scoring opportunities we created. However, we learn and move on quickly, and Saturday provides another opportunity at home." Players to Watch:

- Rhyno Herbst - The second row standout's relentless effort was on full display last match, with 17 carries and over 6.5km covered across the field. His set-piece precision and defensive pressure continue to trouble opposition attacks.

- Rodney Iona - A commanding presence at fly-half, Iona dictated play with confidence, creativity, and control. His sharp distribution and defensive awareness helped keep the Seawolves on the front foot, creating scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Fans can expect a packed evening of festivities including:

- Food Trucks featuring a variety of local eats.

- Family and Fan Zone Activities to keep all ages entertained.

- An Autograph Station where fans can meet and greet Seawolves players post-match.

- Plus, a FREE Seawolves Fanny Pack with every new ticket purchased--or upgraded--to the Gold or Platinum section (while supplies last).

World Rugby Night is more than just a game--it's a celebration of culture, pride, and the global heartbeat of Seawolves Rugby. Don't miss out, get your tickets today!

Match Details:

Saturday, 29th March, 2025

Seattle Seawolves vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina

Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA

Gates Open: 4:30 PM

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Broadcast: Fox 13+, ESPN+ and The Rugby Network (Outside of USA)

Tickets are available now at seawolves.rugby/tickets

For more information about the Seattle Seawolves, visit seawolves.rugby.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.