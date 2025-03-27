Rally Together with the SeaWolves Family Pack
March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Looking for an affordable and exciting family outing in Seattle? Make it a match day with the Seattle Seawolves!
Introducing the Seawolves Family Pack! Members enjoy discounted rugby tickets for up to four (4) fans. Whether you're die-hard Seawolves supporters or brand new to the scene, here's your chance to come see the action that's putting Seattle rugby on the map. All while surrounded by the people you love.
And because no outing is complete without great food, each Family Pack also comes with a gift certificate to Dick's Drive-In. Grab some burgers and fries, find your seats, and get ready to cheer your hearts out. That's a PNW dream come true!
Sound perfect for your crew? Grab your Seawolves Family Pack today! Buy Tickets!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2025
- Seawolves Square off with Anthem Rugby Carolina at Home - Seattle Seawolves
- How to Watch: March 29 - MLR
- Rally Together with the SeaWolves Family Pack - Seattle Seawolves
- Utah Warriors Brace for Their Toughest Test Yet against Back-To-Back Champs New England - Utah Warriors
- Know Before You Go for RFCLA v Old Glory DC - Rugby FC Los Angeles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Seawolves Square off with Anthem Rugby Carolina at Home
- Rally Together with the SeaWolves Family Pack
- Seattle SeaWolves and City of Tukwila Extend Partnership Through 2027
- SeaWolves Legends: SeaWolves Owner Julie Prentice Leads the Pack
- Seattle Rallies Late But Falls Just Short against Utah