Rally Together with the SeaWolves Family Pack

March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Looking for an affordable and exciting family outing in Seattle? Make it a match day with the Seattle Seawolves!

Introducing the Seawolves Family Pack! Members enjoy discounted rugby tickets for up to four (4) fans. Whether you're die-hard Seawolves supporters or brand new to the scene, here's your chance to come see the action that's putting Seattle rugby on the map. All while surrounded by the people you love.

And because no outing is complete without great food, each Family Pack also comes with a gift certificate to Dick's Drive-In. Grab some burgers and fries, find your seats, and get ready to cheer your hearts out. That's a PNW dream come true!

Sound perfect for your crew? Grab your Seawolves Family Pack today! Buy Tickets!

