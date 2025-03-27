How to Watch: March 29

March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+

RFCLA vs Old Glory DC | SATURDAY, March 29 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL and Monumental

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Nola Gold vs Chicago hounds | Saturday, March 29 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network and Fox Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston Sabercats vs San Diego legion | Saturday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39 and YURVIEW

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Seattle Seawolves vs anthem rc | Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KZJO Fox 13

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

utah warriors vs new england free jacks | Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and NBC Sports Boston

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.