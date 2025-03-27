How to Watch: March 29
March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+
RFCLA vs Old Glory DC | SATURDAY, March 29 at 6:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL and Monumental
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Nola Gold vs Chicago hounds | Saturday, March 29 at 7:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network and Fox Chicago Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ
England/Ireland: Premier Sports
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Houston Sabercats vs San Diego legion | Saturday, March 29 at 8:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And CW39 and YURVIEW
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Seattle Seawolves vs anthem rc | Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KZJO Fox 13
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
utah warriors vs new england free jacks | Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KJZZ and NBC Sports Boston
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports
England/Ireland: Premier Sports
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
