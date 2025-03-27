Know Before You Go for RFCLA v Old Glory DC

March 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

RFCLA v Old Glory DC and UCLA v USC double header headlines the return of 'day time rugby' at Wallis Annenberg Stadium from 1pm this Saturday, with FREE merch vouchers for all purchased ticket holders up to $60.

Exclusive for this round only!

FREE MERCH VOUCHER with a purchased ticket. Redeem your merch voucher at the merch tent in the Stadium with your ticket, only valid for March 29. Blue

Ticket - $10 merch voucher (minimum spend of $20) Silver Ticket - $20 merch voucher (minimum spend of $30) Gold Ticket - $30 merch voucher (minimum spend of $40) VIP Ticket - $50 merch Voucher (minimum spend of $60)

All you need to know, before you go, to RFCLA v Old Glory DC match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

Opposition Old Glory DC Date - Saturday, March 29, 2025

Game Theme First Responders Appreciation

Venue Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Click here for maps.

Gates Open from 1pm PST

RFCLA Shop Opens from 2pm PST

Happy Hour from 2pm PST

Live Singer National Anthem 2.55pm PST

MLR Kick Off 3:00pm PST

Parking UCLA Campus Parking Lots 4 and 7 ($12 for 3 hours)

Overflow Parking Please use lots 8 and 9 ($12 for 3 hours)

Post match after the game, take advantage of our player signing session on the field.

Post Match Venue Tower 12, Hermosa or The Boardroom El Segundo.

Tickets Limited tickets are still available for Saturday. Purchase online at rugbyfcla.com or at the Stadium on Gameday.

Latest For the most up to date info, you can follow us for updates on Instagram, X, Facebook, at @rugbyfcla.

Can't go? Here's what you need to know!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partne r ESPN+ ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

