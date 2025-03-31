Seawolves Rally to Defeat Anthem RC 27-20 on World Rugby Night

Tukwila, WA - March 29, 2025 - The Seattle Seawolves battled back from a halftime deficit to defeat Anthem Rugby Carolina 27-20 at Starfire Stadium. The win came on a night full of energy as fans packed the stands to celebrate World Rugby Night.

Anthem controlled much of the first half. Seattle gave away penalties early and couldn't capitalize on their attacking chances. A yellow card to Olajuwon Noa in the 22nd minute reduced the Seawolves to 14, and Anthem took advantage, going up 7-0. Rodney Iona added three points before halftime with a penalty kick, but the Seawolves went into the break trailing 7-3.

The second half told a different story.

Rodney Iona's chip over the top set up Divan Rossouw for a try that shifted momentum. Rossouw added another shortly after, and Malacchi Esdale broke through the defense to score his fourth try in as many games. Though the Seawolves missed several kicks at goal-leaving nine points on the board-their pressure on both sides of the ball made the difference.

Rossouw finished with three tries, though one was called back due to a penalty at the ruck. His two scoring efforts earned him MLR's Man of the Match honor.

The night also marked the return of Charles Elton, playing his first minutes of the season, and a special milestone for Dan Kriel, who earned his 50th cap-all with the Seawolves. Fans swarmed the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate both the win and Kriel's achievement.

At halftime, the crowd rose to its feet for the Pasifika Haka Halftime Show, performed by boys from Puget Sound, ages 13-19. The traditional Māori Haka was a highlight of the evening and added to the celebration of culture and rugby.

The five-point victory helps Seattle stay competitive in the MLR standings. The Seawolves now head into a month of away matches, starting next Saturday against Old Glory DC at 2 PM PT. The game will be broadcast live on Fox 13 and ESPN+.

