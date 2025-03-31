RFCLA Family Round v Utah Warriors on April 12

March 31, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA games at Wallis Annenberg Stadium are perfect for families! Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 6pm for KidsFest.

Kids can enjoy the RFCLA pass challenge, face painters, merch crowd throws, invited to be in the guard of honor, discount off merch and more! The festivities begin when gates open at 6pm.

The fun keeps going after the game with a very special player meet and greet on the field. Everyone is welcome to head onto the field to meet their heroes and get autographs. We provide the signing sheets and pens, so make sure you collect them at the stadium entrance!

Kids Under 12 Go Free!

The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a special giveaway item. All kids ages 14 and younger will receive one (1) giveaway item (while supplies last). Giveaways are subject to change or cancellation.

Check out the family packs!

Blue Family Pack - $10 per ticket

Silver Family Pack - $20 per ticket

Gold Family Pack - $45 per ticket

VIP Family Pack - $149

*all family packs are for 2 adults and 2 kids over 12

For all ticket options, head to https://rugbyfcla.com/tickets !

