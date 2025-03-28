Seattle Seawolves Announce Starting XV for World Rugby Night Match vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina

March 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have officially announced their Starting XV for Round 7 of the 2025 Major League Rugby (MLR) season, set to face Anthem Rugby Carolina on Saturday, March 29 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, WA.

This fixture marks a special occasion for the franchise as the Seawolves host World Rugby Night, a celebration of the sport's global roots and the diverse cultures represented across the MLR. Fans in attendance will witness one of the league's most internationally represented rosters, with players eligible for countries including the United States, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Namibia, and Canada.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM PT, with gates opening at 4:30 PM PT. The match will be broadcast nationally on FOX 13+ and ESPN+, and streamed globally via The Rugby Network.

Seattle Seawolves Starting XV - Round 7 vs. Anthem RC - Presented by USI Insurance Services

Cameron Orr Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦Ã°Å¸â¡Âº

Kerron van Vuuren Ã°Å¸â¡Â¿Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Juan Pablo Zeiss Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦Ã°Å¸â¡Â·

Isaia Lotawa Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Rhyno Herbst Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Olajuwon Noa Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦Ã°Å¸â¡Âº

Charles Elton Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦Ã°Å¸â¡Âº

Riekert Hattingh Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

JP Smith Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Rodney Iona Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦Ã°Å¸â¡Âº

Toni Pulu Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Dan Kriel Ã°Å¸â¡Â¿Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Mikaele Kruse Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Lauina Futi Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Divan Rossouw Ã°Å¸â¡Â³Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Reserves

Dewald Kotze Ã°Å¸â¡Â¨Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Njabulo Gumede Ã°Å¸â¡Â¿Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Mason Pedersen Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Siaosi Mahoni Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Devin Short Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

Brock Gallagher Ã°Å¸â¡Â¨Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Eduard Fouché Ã°Å¸â¡Â¿Ã°Å¸â¡Â¦

Malacchi Esdale Ã°Å¸â¡ÂºÃ°Å¸â¡Â¸

A Night to Celebrate the Global Game

World Rugby Night not only showcases the multicultural makeup of the Seawolves squad but also invites fans to engage with the sport's international legacy. Supporters are encouraged to wear colors from their country of heritage and take part in the global celebration both in the stadium and online.

With the Seawolves determined to bounce back and climb the Major League Rugby standings, this home fixture is a pivotal moment in the 2025 campaign.

Whether you're watching in the stadium or streaming from around the world, this match represents everything rugby stands for - unity, passion, and international pride.

Match Details

Seattle Seawolves vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Starfire Stadium - Tukwila, WA

Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT (Gates open: 4:30 PM PT)

Watch Live: FOX 13+ | ESPN+ | The Rugby Network

