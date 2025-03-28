Lucas Burr to Start for RFCLA against Old Glory DC

March 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA has named Semi Kunatani and Lucas Burr in the starting XV for this Saturday's home match against the in-form Old Glory DC at 3:00 PM, with UCLA v USC forming part of a double-header at Wallis Annenberg Stadium from 12 PM this Saturday.

The 3PM kickoff answers the call for RFCLA fans for the return of 'daytime rugby,' with FREE merch vouchers for all purchased ticket holders, up to $60.

With Jason Damm moving to the bench, Christian Leali'ifano has been named as captain for the first time.

On the bench, former New England Free Jacks flyer Reece Macdonald will make his debut for the club, with USA Eagle fullback and Sevens star Christian Dyer also returning to the matchday 23.

With the club achieving its first-ever back-to-back win, RFCLA will now be looking to make it three straight following their bonus-point win in NOLA last weekend.

Steve Hoiles, RFCLA's Director of Rugby and Head Coach, said the changes were warranted based on training form and have the right formula to start and finish the match.

"It is a long season, and it is always a squad mentality in this competition," said Coach Hoiles.

Try scoring machine, Semi Kunabali will start for LA. Photo: RFCLA Media

"Lucas (Burr) has been exceptional at training and deserves his opportunity, while Semi has had some good form off the bench. Having him start gives a certain edge to our attack and also allows Jason to close the game."

"The coaches are really excited to see Reece play. He came into the environment late, and has been very professional in his application at training and his return-to-play discipline."

"Old Glory, this year and even last year, have shown they are one of the top teams in the East, if not in MLR. We know we must be on our game this Saturday, and we know it will be a good turnout during the day. We want to put in a performance our fans and the rugby community will be proud of."

GA, Grandstand, and VIP are available online and at the gate at UCLA, with gates opening from 12 PM for the UCLA v USC match, withtickets available now, and at the gate!

Head to www.rugbyfcla.com/tickets or look for the ticketing tent outside the main entrance.

RFCLA Team to face Old Glory DC, Saturday, March 29, 3 PM PST at Wallis Annenberg Stadium:

Alessandro Heaney

Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai

Maliu Niuafe

Lucas Burr*

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Edward Timpson

Benjamin Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano (c)

Andrew Coe

William Meakes

Matias Jensen

Jack Shaw

Rory Van Vugt

Benjamin Sugars

Declan Leaney

Franco Van Den Berg

Jason Damm

Matt Heaton

Tasman Smith

Christian Dyer

Reece Macdonald*

*RFCLA Debut

Watch the match LIVE in LA, USA, and across the globe!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

