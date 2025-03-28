Men's and Women's Eagles Prepare for Exciting 2025 Home Series - Tickets on Sale

Tickets go on sale today for USA Rugby's landmark 2025 home series of fixtures.

This year the Men's and Women's Eagles will play six games on home soil before embarking on their 2027 Rugby World Cup and 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup campaigns.

It is an exciting run of fixtures that will see the Eagles play games coast-to-coast and will culminate in a doubleheader at Washington DC's Audi Field, where the Men's Eagles will take on England and the Women's Eagles play Fiji.

These fixtures represent World Rugby's commitment to growing rugby union in the USA, in partnership with USA Rugby, key stakeholders, driving fan engagement, commercial investment, and high-performance opportunities for the Eagles ahead of hosting back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033.

"The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market with strong commercial and hosting interest ahead of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups," said Brett Robinson, USA Rugby Chair.

"This test series reflects our ambition to build a sustainable competition calendar that enhances performance, attracts new audiences, and fuels rugby's growth."

The Men's Eagles will play their first two fixtures at the home of Anthem RC when they host the Netherlands and Spain (who have already qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup) on consecutive weekends at Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Playing World Rugby's 27th and 16th-ranked teams will act as the perfect warm-up ahead of their clash with England, who recently finished second in the Guinness Men's Six Nations, in the capital.

Having seen consistent improvement since 2022, it is the perfect opportunity to flex their muscle in front of home support before embarking on a Pacific Nations Cup campaign that will see the top three teams (outside of already qualified Japan and Fiji) qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

"We have never had a more exciting calendar of games than we will have this year," Scott Lawrence, USA Men's Eagles head coach, said.

"That's massive, and it's a really fun challenge for us to have these opponents and then this pressure of qualifying again for a World Cup.

"This year is about performance. The years leading up to this were about preparing to perform."

For Old Glory DC's Jack Iscaro this home series will culminate in the most special way possible.

Washington, DC, is not only the city in which the 27-year-old loosehead prop plays his rugby; it is also the city he grew up in.

Getting to test himself against Tier 1 opposition at the end of his fifth season with Old Glory, who are second in the Eastern Conference Final after Week 6, is an opportunity that the Cal Bear will relish.

"To show people how exciting an international rugby game in a big city can be, it's awesome," Iscaro said.

"I think what is most important for us is that the performance on the field is a positive one.

"We can throw everything into the atmosphere and show people what an amazing country this is and what an amazing city Washington DC is.

"I think our performance will be the thing that draws the most attention."

Since Spiff Sedrick's last-gasp bronze medal-winning try last summer at the 2024 Olympic Games, excitement has been building for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

To be honest, it is not difficult to see why.

Ilona Maher is the most-followed rugby player on the planet and has her sights set on representing Sione Fukofuka's team in England this summer after a stint with Bristol Bears Women in Premiership Women's Rugby and last weekend Women's Elite Rugby had its first games.

For almost a decade Tess Feury has been part of the furniture with the Women's Eagles and is hotly anticipating this year's trio of games on home soil.

The Women's Eagles start their campaign at Wallis Annenberg Stadium against Japan as part of a doubleheader with the all-California MLR clash between Rugby Football Club Los Angeles and San Diego Legion.

A week later, the side hosted Canada at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to start their Pacific Four Series before traveling to the Southern Hemisphere to play Australia and New Zealand in May.

Six weeks after they return home, the Women's Eagles will join their male counterparts in hosting Fiji in Washington DC before embarking on the latest Women's Rugby World Cup campaign.

"I think that a double header in our nation's capital in a World Cup year, I can't think of a better way to get fans excited for what's to come with USA Rugby," said Tess Feury, USA Women's Eagle.

"Fans need something to look forward to, and right now, we're putting the platform for that to happen."

More information on the Eagles hosting the Pacific Nations Cup will follow on Wednesday, 16 April.

2025 will see 12 Test matches hosted on American soil and will surely get the pulse racing as both Men's and Women's teams hope to get the world to pay notice.

"This marks a special year for USA Rugby with the initial announcement of our home events series," Bill Goren, USA Rugby CEO, said.

"We're thrilled to bring the Men's and Women's Eagles to fans coast-to-coast, in the largest slate of home matches since 2019.

"With Rugby World Cup stakes on the line for both teams, rugby fans can expect the very best rugby in stadiums this year."

2025 USA Rugby Match Series

- April 26 - USA Women vs. Japan, Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Los Angeles (double header with the Major League Rugby match featuring RFCLA vs. San Diego Legion)

- May 2 - USA Women vs. Canada, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

- July 5 - USA Men vs. Belgium, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

- July 12 - USA Men vs. Spain, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

- July 19 - Double Header: USA Men vs. England & USA Women vs. Fiji, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Register interest in tickets here: usa.rugby/matchseries

