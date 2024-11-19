Seattle SeaWolves Announce 2025 Major League Rugby Schedule

Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce their 2025 Major League Rugby (MLR) schedule, setting the stage for another thrilling season of high-impact rugby action. As one of the league's most successful teams, the Seawolves are ready to challenge the MLR Championship and bring a 3rd shield home to Seattle.

With one less team than last year, there was a question on whether the league would return to the same playoff formula as previous years. Yesterday MLR cleared any doubt and confirmed that the league will remain with a Western and Eastern conference and three rounds of playoff matches. See more here; https://www.majorleague.rugby/news/major-league-rugby-unveils-2025-slate-of-matchups/ Further new developments to this year's schedule see a slew of midweek matches, with some teams playing two matches in a week. This comes through twice for the Seawolves as they take on Anthem Rugby Carolina while playing away on Wednesday April 23rd and then have a short turnaround to face NOLA Gold also away on Sunday April 27th.

The second time this happens sees the Seawolves travel to Utah to play on Monday May 12th and then return home to take on the San Diego Legion, 5 days later on Saturday May 17th.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Schedule: Home Opener: Fans will have to wait to gather together at Starfire Stadium as the first home match is not until week 4, however given that it will be a re-match of 2024's MLR Championship it will be a match worth waiting for.

Rivalry Games: Seattle's rival home matchups against the San Diego Legion and Houston Sabercats come in week 14 and week 15 respectively and are sure to be highlights of the season, with both Western Conference teams having a reputation for high-intensity matches.

Signature Themes: Fan favorite themes are returning this year kicking off the season with Fan Appreciation night, followed by World Rugby night, Kids night, College night, the Coastal Clash, Salute to Service and Pride.

Fan Experience: Fans can expect an action-packed home schedule with enhanced in-game entertainment, community events, and more opportunities to engage with the players up close.

Tickets & Season Passes: Tickets for all home matches are now available for purchase through the Seawolves' official website, with discounted season passes offering access to all regular-season home games.

"We're excited to announce that our 2025 schedule is finally out, and that we're ready to defend our 2024 Western Conference title. In 2025, we are focused on thrilling our fans as we chase the Shield," says Seawolves COO Drew Dambreville. "While our coaching staff has been busy putting together a strong team on the field, our business operations team has been hard at work planning the most entertaining fan experience yet."

2025 Seattle Seawolves Home Matches

Preseason 1 - TBD

Preseason 2 - Friday, February 7, 2025 - vs Canada Selects, 7:30 PM PST

Week 4 - Saturday, March 8, 2025 - vs New England Free Jacks, 7:00 PM PST

Week 6 - Saturday, March 22, 2025 - vs Utah Warriors, 7:00 PM PST

Week 7 - Saturday, March 29, 2025 - vs Anthem Rugby Carolina, 6:00 PM PST

Week 10 - Friday, April 18, 2025 - vs Chicago Hounds, 7:30 PM PST

Week 12 - Friday, May 2, 2025 - vs RFC Los Angeles, 7:30 PM PST

Week 14 - Saturday, May 17, 2025 - vs San Diego Legion, 6:00 PM PST

Week 15 - Friday, May 23, 2025 - vs Houston Sabercats, 7:30 PM PST

Week 17 - Sunday, June 8, 2025 - vs Miami Sharks, 6:00 PM PST

Fans can look forward to an exciting season, with new kit designs and fan engagement opportunities to be announced in the coming months.

