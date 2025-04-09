Six Seawolves Named to USA Eagles

April 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







It's official: six Seattle Seawolves have been named to the 2025 USA Men's Eagles Extended Player Squad (EPS), as the Eagles prepare for a massive year of international competition, including the Pacific Nations Cup and the start of Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification.

For us in Seattle, it's more than just names on a list, it's a testament to the culture, commitment, and caliber of our club.

The Seawolves Six

Lauina Futi (Wing)

Powerful, fast, and fearless, Futi has made a real impact this MLR season, and now he's earned his shot to take it to the international level.

Malacchi Esdale (Wing)

A 2024 Olympian and explosive finisher, Esdale brings world-class athleticism and big-play potential to the back three.

Mika Kruse (Center)

Smooth, smart, and tough in the midfield, Kruse's ability to break lines and shut down attackers makes him a constant threat.

JP Smith (Scrumhalf)

The general. Smith's control at the base, sharp decision-making, and tactical kicking have kept our attack firing all season.

Riekert Hattingh (No. 8)

A Seawolves mainstay and proven Eagle, Hattingh is the definition of consistency and leadership in the back row.

Siaosi Mahoni (Lock)

At 6'8" and full of grit, Mahoni is a disruptor at set piece and a battering ram in the tight channels.

Head Coach Scott Lawrence is building a squad that can compete on the world stage, and the Seawolves are clearly part of that vision. These six earned their spots by being standouts in one of the toughest MLR seasons yet. It's a credit to their work ethic, and a reflection of what we're building in Seattle.

We don't just play to win games. We play to raise the standard, for our team, our city, and now, for our country.

Want to see the Eagles-bound talent up close?

Catch all six of our USA-selected Seawolves at home Friday, April 18th, as we take on the Chicago Hounds at Starfire Stadium.

Gates open: 4:30 PM PT

Kickoff: 7:30 PM PT

Bring the energy. Bring the noise. Let's show our guys what Seawolves support really looks like.

