Utah Warriors Launch Storm Week Campaign Ahead of Historic Match Stretch

April 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Utah Warriors Rugby team announced the official launch of STORM WEEK, a high-impact campaign and historic stretch of matches that will push the team to its physical and mental limits.

Over the next five weeks, the Warriors will face an unprecedented challenge in Major League Rugby history: 7 games in 35 days, including three matches in just 8 days-a feat never before attempted at this level of professional rugby in America.

The Storm campaign kicks off in early April with a two game stretch away that leads up to the dramatic run of back-to-back games under the lights at Zions Bank Stadium, where Warriors fans will be called to help fuel the fight.

"Having so much rugby in such a short span of time is both daunting and exciting," Warriors CEO Kimball Kjar said, "As a league and as a team, this is something we've all never done before, but being able to have more opportunities to interact with Warriors Nation and to test the mettle of our entire squad will be something special to experience."

Campaign Highlights:

The Return of Lance Williams - Fan-favorite Warrior #19 re-signs to bring electricity back to the roster

Behind-the-Scenes Access - A cinematic-style series following player recovery, gym sessions, and grit

The Gym That Built the Warriors - Exclusive media tour of Utah's high-performance training HQ powered by Gorila Fitness

Merch Drop & Fan Experience Events - Limited edition gear and interactive content for fans following the campaign

The Warriors currently sit at 4th place in the highly competitive Western Conference and are positioned as a serious playoff threat. STORM WEEK represents both a proving ground and a rallying cry-for players, fans, and the state.

