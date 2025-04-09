Damm, Dyer and Sosene-Feagai Named in Extended USA Eagles Squad
April 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
Since the final whistle in a victory over Spain last November, Head Coach Scott Lawrence and the USA Men's Eagles staff have had consistent connectivity with the greater playing group during the club season in 2025.
Through regular touch points and tools like Eagles DNA, the program has named the Extended Player Squad (EPS) for 2025; comprised of positional players available for selection to touring squads this year. The late-summer Pacific Nations Cup headlines this year's schedule as the competition will serve as the Eagle's qualifier route to Rugby World Cup 2027. The 72-man extended roster is poised for a big year with experienced names and new talent competing for the opportunity to secure qualification and represent the United States on the biggest stage.
Head Coach and General Manager, Scott Lawrence said on the player selection criteria, "There have had a number of entrance markers put in place to select an initial EPS for which this group, outside of injury, has largely met. The Men's National Team will continue to expect players who want to be selected for this critical year, to play meaningful minutes and execute above their professional peers in order to be considered for international honors."
Among the selected names, 12 earn their first EPS nomination with 19 in search of their USA Eagles international debut. Among them is Corbin Smith, a standout star during the USA U20s Trophy campaign and 2021 Rugby Scholz Award Winner, Emmanuel Albert. Major League Rugby veterans Ryan James, Riekert Hattingh and Matt Jensen make their way back to the Eagles radar for the first time since 2021 and 2018 for Jensen. 2024 Olympian Malacchi Esdale also puts his hand up for the international fifteens pitch since joining Major League Rugby this season. Joe Taufete'e, Tesimoni Tonga'uiha and Tommaso Boni are also on the radar as potential selections currently on injury recovery and working towards a return to play.
The first opportunity for selection comes this July during a three-match series hosted in Charlotte and Washington DC, where the Eagles face off against Belgium, Spain and England on home soil. Touring squads for the July tests are expected to be named in June as the group prepares for one of the most anticipated home test series in recent memory. All in lead up to Rugby World Cup qualification this September and the next major step in the program's Moonshot 2031 trajectory.
Tickets for the USA Men's Eagles July match series are now available at usa.rugby/tickets.
2025 USA Men's Eagles Extended Player Squad
NAME POSITION CLUB
Jack Iscaro Prop Old Glory DC
Payton Telea Prop San Diego Legion
Jake Turnbull Prop Anthem Rugby Carolina
Ezekiel Lindenmuth** Prop Houston SaberCats
Nate Sylvia Prop San Diego Legion
Alex Maughan Prop Anthem Rugby Carolina
David Ainu'u Prop Toulouse (FRA)
Paul Mullen Prop NOLA Gold
Pono Davis Prop Houston SaberCats
Tonga Kofe** Prop Utah Warriors
Shilo Klein Hooker San Diego Legion
Kapeli Pifeleti Hooker Provence (FRA)
Mikey Sosene-Feagai Hooker RFCLA
Sean McNulty Hooker Miami Sharks
Kaleb Geiger Hooker New England Free Jacks
Dylan Fawsitt Hooker Chicago Hounds
Sam Golla Lock Anthem Rugby Carolina
Nafi Ma'afu* Lock Biarritz (FRA)
Brandon Harvey** Lock San Diego Legion
Renger Van Eerten Lock Brive (FRA)
Cam Dolan Lock NOLA Gold
Siaosi Mahoni Lock Seattle Seawolves
Jason Damm Lock RFCLA
Mike Grandy Lock Anthem Rugby Carolina
Matt Jensen Lock Utah Warriors
Marno Redelinghuys** Flanker Houston SaberCats
Viliami Helu Flanker San Diego Legion
Keni Nasoqeqe Flanker Houston SaberCats
Emmanuel Albert* Flanker Houston SaberCats
Paddy Ryan Flanker San Diego Legion
Cory Daniel Flanker Old Glory DC
Joe Johnston** Flanker New England Free Jacks
Makeen Alikhan* Flanker Anthem Rugby Carolina
Christian Poidevin** Flanker San Diego Legion
Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz No. 8 Old Glory DC
Benjamin Bonasso No. 8 Miami Sharks
Riekert Hattingh No. 8 Seattle Seawolves
Tomas Casares No. 8 Miami Sharks
Ruben De Haas Scrumhalf NOLA Gold
JP Smith Scrumhalf Seattle Seawolves
Connor Buckley Scrumhalf Old Glory DC
Oscar Lennon* Scrumhalf New England Free Jacks
Ethan McVeigh Scrumhalf Old Glory DC
AJ MacGinty Flyhalf Bristol Bears (ENG)
Luke Carty Flyhalf NOLA Gold
Rand Santos Flyhalf Univ. of California - Berkeley
Tom Pittman** Flyhalf C'Chartres (FRA)
Chris Hilsenbeck* Flyhalf Chicago Hounds
Dominic Akina** Center Houston SaberCats
Bryce Campbell Center Chicago Hounds
Junior Gafa** Center Anthem Rugby Carolina
Dominic Besag Center Saint Mary's College
Tavite Lopeti Center San Diego Legion
Mark O'Keeffe Center Chicago Hounds
Erich Storti Center Anthem Rugby Carolina
Mika Kruse Center Seattle Seawolves
Nate Augspurger Wing Chicago Hounds
Ryan James Wing San Diego Legion
Malacchi Esdale** Wing Seattle Seawolves
Conner Mooneyham Wing Anthem Rugby Carolina
Noah Brown Wing Chicago Hounds
Rufus Mclean** Wing Houston SaberCats
Lauina Futi Wing Seattle Seawolves
Christian Dyer Wing RFCLA
Mitch Wilson Fullback Anthem Rugby Carolina
Toby Fricker Fullback Anthem Rugby Carolina
Max Schumacher** Fullback Houston SaberCats
Steffan Crimp* Fullback Cardiff Met. University
Corbin Smith* Fullback Hartpury College
EPS availability pending Return To Play
Joe Taufete'e Hooker NOLA Gold
Tesimoni Tonga'uiha Flanker NOLA Gold
Tommaso Boni Center Old Glory DC
**First EPS selection
*Potential USA test debut
USA Men's Eagles Match Schedule
USA vs Belgium - July 5, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
USA vs Spain - July 12, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
USA vs England - July 19, 2025 - Washington DC
