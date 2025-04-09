Major League Rugby Week 8 Recap

April 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







At the weekend, the 2025 Major League Rugby season provided five of its best games to date.

Over Week 8, there were wins for Old Glory DC, the NOLA Gold, Rugby FCLA, Chicago Hounds, and New England Free Jacks.

After an unbeaten opening five weeks into the season, the San Diego Legion has now lost two in a row, while LA is the league's biggest movers after picking up four wins in a row.

If you missed any of the action, here is how each game played out over five unpredictable fixtures across the USA.

OLD GLORY DC 29-12 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES

Old Glory DC has now won three of the team's last five games after registering a 29-12 win over the Seattle Seawolves.

The visitors took an early lead at Maryland SoccerPlex when Toni Pulu crossed the try line when DC was a man down after Rob Harley was sent to the sin bin in the ninth minute.

When Harley returned to the field, Old Glory took full advantage and scored a wonderful team try through Nick Grigg, in which five different players touched the ball on their way to the whitewash. Jason Robertson's conversion gave the home side a narrow lead at half-time.

In the second half, Collin Grosse and John Rizzo extended DC's lead further, and while Seattle's Rodney Iona was in the sin bin, Owen Sheehy bagged the hosts' bonus point try.

In the contest's closing stages, Riekert Hattingh scored a try for the Seawolves, and Jason Emery slotted a penalty to help Old Glory maintain second place in the Eastern Conference.

ANTHEM RC 19-33 NOLA GOLD

The NOLA Gold got back to winning ways with a bonus point victory over Anthem RC in North Carolina.

It took 10 minutes for NOLA to take the lead through a powerful JP du Plessis try beneath the posts.

Anthem did respond through USA wing Toby Fricker shortly after the South African's score, but the road team charged into a commanding lead with Isaac Te Tamaki, Chase Jones, and Luke Campbell scores.

On the stroke of half-time, Joe Apikotoa scored the hosts' second of the afternoon.

The hosts registered their third try at American Legion Memorial Stadium through Colin Turner while Aidan King was in the sin bin.

In the final stages of the game, Ale Lopeti helped the Gold put the result beyond doubt when he was driven over the try line.

HOUSTON SABERCATS 22-24 RFCLA

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles overcame a nervy finish to secure their fourth win in a row.

Beating the Houston SaberCats 24-22 in Texas, Stephen Hoiles' side had to watch an AJ Alatimu conversion drift wide of the posts in the game's final play.

The score was level at half-time at 10-all as tries for LA's Gonzalo Bertranou and Rory van Vugt, and Houston's Andrew Warner and Johan Momsen, left things honors even.

As the second half got underway, Tautalatasi Tasi put the SaberCats on top, but tries for Will Leonard and Billy Meakes put the game firmly into LA's hands.

In the final stages, Pita Anae-Ah Sue crossed the whitewash. With the clock in the red, Alatimu lined up the conversion to draw the game but watched, along with everyone else, as the ball missed the target.

SAN DIEGO LEGION 20-27 CHICAGO HOUNDS

Lucas Rumball's late try against the San Diego Legion handed the Chicago Hounds their sixth win of 2025.

With the scores level in the final stages of the fixture, the Canada international went over from close range as the Eastern Conference leaders continued to impress.

The Hounds' Chris Hilsenbeck slotted two first-half penalties in a first half that saw four tries scored at Torero Stadium. Rhian Stowers and Christian Poidevin dotted down for San Diego, while Mason Flesch and Hamish Bain crossed for the visitors.

Lincoln McClutchie's second penalty of the game, in the 56th minute, broke the deadlock of a highly attritional second half and leveled the score.

As the game wore on, Chicago had the wind in their sails, and it ultimately secured another win when Rumball went over.

NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS 43-6 MIAMI SHARKS

Ryan Martin's New England Free Jacks have moved to third in the Eastern Conference thanks to this comprehensive victory over the Miami Sharks.

New England's Paula Balekana scored a first-half brace at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and the Sharks responded with a duo of Shane O'Leary penalties.

The second half was one-way traffic as the Free Jacks entertained their home support with a vibrant attacking display.

Early on, Balekana dotted down for his hat-trick score, while a double for Jed Melvin, a stunning Jack Reeves score, and a Faletol Peni penalty.

With the San Diego Legion coming to Massachusetts in Week 9, the Free Jacks will hope this victory will reignite the team's three-peat hopes.

Written by Joe Harvey

